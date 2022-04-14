Your tip
Georgia Man Who Police Say Raped And Impregnated 12-Year-Old Girl Arrested: Report

Source: Adairsville police; MEGA
Apr. 14 2022, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

A Georgia man who police say molested, raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, according to a report.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports Adairsville police arrested Courtney Spears, 32, after a months-long investigation in which a DNA test determined he was the father of the child, police say.

Police said the investigation started when it was found the victim was pregnant in November 2021. Police say the girl went to a doctor for an illness that turned out to be a pregnancy, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Spears is in custody at the Bartow County jail and charged with two counts of incest, two counts of rape and two counts of child molestation.

bartow
