How George Nellist Is Helping Businesses Monetize Their Presence On Social Media

According to George Nellist, social media is the future of brand marketing. This is the only platform through which people or businesses can directly interact with their target audiences or customers. The platform has audiences for all types of content, the businesses just need to find them and approach them. From brand awareness programs to product marketing and even lead generation, social media has proved to offer endless opportunities to big brands along with start-ups to grow.

Apart from social media, George is passionate about traveling and photography. He wants to utilize this passion to scale up the social media game for his clients. Travel can widen his exposure to the world and photography can help him create killer content. If he can combine these two to boost his social media marketing services, then George will be a force in this space.