EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Shocking Cocaine Confession – Hollywood Icon Admits to Drug Use and 'Getting High' During Wild Party Days
Nov. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
George Clooney has dropped a bombshell... the actor has done his share of hard drugs in his lifetime.
But, he insisted, he never had a problem with it, RadarOnline.com can reveal. While marijuana is "not my drug," he remembered getting high about 15 years ago on weed-filled brownies.
Decades earlier, he tried even harder stuff.
George's Confession
"Eighty-two, I tried – I did blow and stuff," Clooney, 64, confessed.
"I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all. And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they're all doing blow. At the time, it was like, 'No, this is not like heroin. It's not addictive.'
"But then it was like, 'Oh, well, it's actually pretty fing bad,'" he added. "Plus, it was all cut with mannitol. The baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s**t."
George Getting Drunk
Recently, the 64-year-old star confessed he "got blasted" after being snubbed for multiple awards for his Broadway debut play, Good Night, and Good Luck.
He recalled he "came home with Amal, and I was just laughing. We're lying in bed, and I go, 'Well, I caught up for all my abstinence in one night.'"
"I was sick all day the next day – it was hysterical. I was like high school drunk. Like dumbass drunk."