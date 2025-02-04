GenTV’s Influencers Take Over Park City for 'SkillHouse' Premiere — and We Have the Inside Scoop

Park City, UT—It was a weekend of glitz, guts, and glam as Hollywood heavyweights mingled with social media’s biggest names for the world premiere of Skillhouse, the new influencer-driven horror film shaking up the industry. Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh and Shane Valdez under the GenTV banner and in partnership with Group Black, the film blends internet fame with a terrifying twist—exactly the kind of mash-up that has everyone talking.

An Exclusive Look at the Film

SkillHouse pits ten top influencers against each other in a high-stakes nightmare: lose your round, and a menacing figure dubbed the “Triller Killer” cuts your time in the spotlight very short. The film’s writer and director, Josh Stolberg (best known for recent Saw installments the highest grossing of the franchise), sets a blistering pace, forcing characters—and the audience—to confront just how far people will go to stay on top.

Bryce Hall’s Big Surprise

Social media phenom Bryce Hall joined co-stars Hannah Stocking, 50 Cent, Neal McDonough, and newcomer McCarrie McCausland at Park City’s star-studded event. Hall revealed he’d never seen the finished film before the premiere. “I didn’t know what to expect,” he confessed on the red carpet. “It’s everything I hoped for and more.” Hall also teased a potential major studio deal for SkillHouse. “I can’t announce anything yet, but I’m really excited about how this will reach people everywhere,” he said.

Partying at the Music Lodge

Following a private screening at Black Rock Resort, the celebrity-laden crowd headed to the iconic Music Lodge at Treasure Mountain Inn. There, they sipped small-batch El Mar margaritas, grazed on everything from tuna tartare to chicken parm skewers, and danced to tracks spun by DJ and industry insider Mick. The swanky setup ensured the SkillHouse buzz carried on well into the night with a line out the door and down the street that looked like it was the “place to be”.

Star Power on the Red Carpet

Who else was there? A virtual who’s-who of social media: Mads Lewis, Griffin Johnson, Sara Saffari, and Dawson Day all made waves as they arrived. The combined following of these influencers easily tops 700 million, and their posts about the event sent hashtags like #SkillHouse and #GenTV skyrocketing up the trending charts.

GenTV’s Disruptive Debut

Before the festival premiere, SkillHouse teased a ten-minute clip online via GenTV’s own streaming platform. That sneak peek shattered records with millions of paid views, proving the power of influencer-led content. With its partnerships and unabashed approach to showcasing online stardom—both the highs and the horrors—GenTV seems poised to shake up traditional studio models for good.

