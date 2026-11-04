Genius, Madman, or Master Manipulator? Maurizio Mian Puts Influencers to the Test in His Strangest Experiment Yet. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

The eccentric Italian millionaire behind Netflix’s Gunther’s Millions is back with another outrageous experiment. This time, he's recruited a group of influencers, handed them the keys to a Hollywood Hills mansion, and put his famously wealthy German shepherd in charge. Yes, really. Just when you thought influencer culture couldn't get any stranger, along comes Maurizio Mian. The Italian entrepreneur, whose peculiar world of inherited canine wealth, luxury mansions, and unconventional social experiments was exposed to millions of viewers in Netflix’s hit documentary series Gunther’s Millions, apparently isn't finished testing the limits of human curiosity. Or perhaps human gullibility.

Article continues below advertisement

His latest venture? The Experiment, a new micro-drama in which a group of social media personalities moves into a lavish Hollywood Hills mansion to discover the secrets of happiness. Because apparently, all it takes to unlock the mysteries of human fulfillment is a swimming pool, a handful of influencers, and a German shepherd supposedly worth $500 million. What could possibly go wrong? Welcome to the Mansion. Please Leave Your Common Sense at the Door.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

At the center of this rather unusual production is Gunther VII, the German shepherd known as the world's richest dog and the apparent mastermind behind the entire operation. The premise sounds like something dreamed up during a particularly strange Hollywood dinner party: invite influencers into a multimillion-dollar estate, subject them to mysterious challenges and psychological games, and measure their capacity for happiness. And who's keeping score? The dog, naturally. The contestants will navigate a series of challenges, unexpected twists, and celebrity appearances while supposedly exploring what it means to live a fulfilling life. Whether any of this constitutes a legitimate psychological experiment is another question entirely. The show describes itself as a scripted micro-drama, so viewers probably shouldn't expect a peer-reviewed scientific breakthrough. But they might get something considerably more entertaining: a front-row seat to what happens when influencer culture meets one of the most eccentric fortunes in entertainment. Is This Science, Reality TV, or an Elaborate Joke?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

According to the show's premise, happiness can potentially be measured, cultivated, and even engineered. That's a fairly ambitious claim, especially coming from a world where a dog allegedly controls hundreds of millions of dollars. The series promises to explore pleasure, wealth, fame, and personal fulfillment through a mixture of scripted drama, comedy, and psychological challenges. But the obvious question remains: Is anyone actually studying happiness here, or is this simply another spectacularly expensive excuse to put attractive people in a mansion and film them? The distinction may not matter much to viewers. After all, in an entertainment landscape already saturated with dating shows, influencer mansions, and manufactured drama, a mysterious experiment overseen by an obscenely wealthy German shepherd might be exactly the kind of absurdity the internet deserves. And if the influencers emerge enlightened, wonderful. If not, at least they got some content out of it. The Man Behind the Madness

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where things get even stranger. For anyone who watched Netflix's Gunther's Millions, Maurizio Mian needs little introduction. The Italian entrepreneur became internationally known for the extraordinary story surrounding Gunther's fortune, an elaborate world of luxury properties, unconventional experiments, and a canine dynasty that appeared almost too unbelievable to be true. And, as the Netflix documentary revealed, there was considerably more to the story than a wealthy dog inheriting an enormous fortune. Long before influencer houses became a social media industry, Mian was already bringing groups of young people together in luxurious properties in the early 2000s to explore pleasure, communal living, and the pursuit of happiness. More than two decades later, he's apparently dusted off the concept, added TikTok personalities, and given it a modern makeover. The cast includes Star Abelar, Nathan the Cat Lady, Ashton Hero, Randy Jay Burrell, Ali Hamilton, Valerie Jacobo, and Kerry Bazarova. The irony is difficult to miss: a group of people whose careers revolve around projecting desirable lifestyles will now be challenged to figure out whether they're actually happy – under the supervision of a dog. You really couldn't make this stuff up. Except, of course, in a scripted micro-drama, you absolutely can.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.