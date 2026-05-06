EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King 'Caught in Crossfire' of Bust-Up Over CBS 'Trump Worship'

Insider said Gayle King is balancing ties to David Ellison while maintaining relationships with friends like George Clooney and Beyoncé.

Another source said: "Leadership is watching who falls in line. Her friends are watching why she hasn't walked away."

"She's trying to play both sides," one insider said. "Keep the boss happy – and not upset her friends. That's a very hard line to walk."

A source said CBS leadership and King's Hollywood circle are closely watching her response to the reported Trump-linked event.

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The insider revealed: "She wants both worlds. But at some point, you have to choose who you're standing with."

Following much speculation about her future with the network, she confirmed in early March that she renewed her contract.

"I’m excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go," King said in a statement at the time.