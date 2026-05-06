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EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King 'Caught in Crossfire' of Bust-Up Over CBS 'Trump Worship'

Gayle King has been caught in a CBS clash over alleged Trump worship, sparking internal tensions.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King has been caught in a CBS clash over alleged Trump worship, sparking internal tensions.

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May 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Following reports that CBS owner David Ellison hosted a pro-Donald Trump gathering ahead of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, insiders told RadarOnline.com network newsgal Gayle King is caught between loyalty to her higher-ups and her liberal Hollywood pals, such as George Clooney, Beyonce and Stephen Colbert.

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She’s Playing Both Sides as Pressure Mounts From Bosses and Friends

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Insider said Gayle King is balancing ties to David Ellison while maintaining relationships with friends like George Clooney and Beyoncé.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Insider said Gayle King is balancing ties to David Ellison while maintaining relationships with friends like George Clooney and Beyoncé.

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"She's trying to play both sides," one insider said. "Keep the boss happy – and not upset her friends. That's a very hard line to walk."

Another source said: "Leadership is watching who falls in line. Her friends are watching why she hasn't walked away."

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She Wants Both Worlds But Must Choose Where She Stands

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A source said CBS leadership and King's Hollywood circle are closely watching her response to the reported Trump-linked event.
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

A source said CBS leadership and King's Hollywood circle are closely watching her response to the reported Trump-linked event.

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The insider revealed: "She wants both worlds. But at some point, you have to choose who you're standing with."

Following much speculation about her future with the network, she confirmed in early March that she renewed her contract.

"I’m excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go," King said in a statement at the time.

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