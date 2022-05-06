Yikes! Garcelle Beauvais Shades Whoopi Goldberg's 'Cringeworthy' Behavior During Audition For 'The View'

The Bravolebrity said she was looking forward to working alongside Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Nicole Wallace, but didn't get the warm welcome she had expected.

"Here I was the eager new kid in class and I ran smack dab into the reality of an uninviting workplace," Beauvais wrote. "No greetings or welcoming niceties, just a hey and they continued on with the [top-of-the-morning] meeting [with producers]."

After showing off her skills on camera, the TV personality said she felt the audition went "pretty well," although she didn't get any reaffirmations. Beauvais described the vibe as "cold, unfriendly and standoffish."