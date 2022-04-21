Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Convenience Store Clerk Who Police Say Struck Man With Bat Over Gambling Winnings Dispute Arrested

gill
Source: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA
By:

Apr. 21 2022, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A convenience store clerk in Gloucester County, Virginia who police say struck a customer with a baseball bat over a gaming machine winnings dispute was arrested, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Renee Gill, 54, was arrested in connection to the incident, Wavy.com reports.

Police went to the 7-Eleven on Tidemill Road a little after 5:30 a.m. April 12 to investigate a complaint of a man sleeping near a dumpster. Gloucester County Sheriff's Office deputies found the 61-year-old man on Hayes Road getting treatment for a head wound.

Article continues below advertisement

The man told police the 7-Eleven clerk struck him with a baseball bat during an argument over his winnings at a gambling machine. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police investigated further and arrested Gill on charges of aggravated malicious wounding.

gill
Source: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office; MEGA
Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.