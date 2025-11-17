From Poker Tables to Philanthropy: Guy Laliberté’s Big Return and Bigger Heart

As Cirque du Soleil grew, Laliberté turned his attention to new challenges. By the mid-2000s, poker became one of his passions. He joined the world’s elite players in the exclusive rooms of Las Vegas, known for their high-stakes intensity. Television audiences soon witnessed his fearless playing style during appearances on major poker broadcasts, where massive pots and bold decisions made him a memorable figure.

In 2008 and 2009, high-stakes online poker games started heating up. Once again, it was Guy Laliberté who got the action running at unprecedented levels. Over the course of two years spent playing under various nicknames on Full Tilt Poker, he became a central figure in the digital poker boom.

His participation helped define the early online play, a wave that later shaped Canada's thriving iGaming scene.