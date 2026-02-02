Sacred No More: Four Buddhist Monks Arrested After 'Sex Toys, Drugs and Escort Lists Allegedly Found at Temple'

A group of Buddhist monks have been accused of breaking their sacred vows in a big way, after a variety of drugs, pornography, s-- toys, and escort books were all allegedly found at their temple, RadarOnline.com can report. The four offending monks were arrested immediately.

Cash, Guns and Drugs

Source: mega The four monks were found to be in possession of drugs and sexual paraphernalia.

Buddhist monks famously take strenuous vows, including celibacy and silence, to help them focus on their prayer duties and "accelerate progress toward enlightenment." However, after villagers in Thailand's Chonburi province reported firearms and drug use on temple grounds, police last week raided the Phrom Sunthon Monastery. Officials discovered approximately $2,800 in cash, along with a gun, a list of local prostitutes, a DVD player loaded with a pornographic film, and a penis enlargement pump. Three of the monks also allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Phra Supachai Jantawong, 35, Phra Wirat Mukdasanit, 45, Phra Thanapol Maison, 59, and the temple abbot, Phra Photisang Taebmuan, were all arrested, defrocked, and banned from the religion.

Monks Offer Thin Excuses

Source: mega They were all arrested, defrocked, and banned from the religion

One of the offending monks tried to brush off the charges as a misunderstanding, telling officials he had been taking meth for around three years, in order "to manage body pain from diabetes and high blood pressure." "It's for relieving nerve pain," the monk insisted. "When the pain is really bad, I take these kinds of pills. But I only use it for really severe pain." Colonel Saksilp Kamnoedsin of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) of Chonburi told local media: "The three monks found to be using drugs will be sent to the police and relevant authorities for rehabilitation. The abbot will be handed over to the police for questioning and then deported to his country of origin."

A Similar Bust Occurred Just Two Years Ago

Source: mega Another monk was busted in 2024.

Thailand is a deeply Buddhist nation. Over 93 percent of the population identifies as Buddhist, with roughly 45,000 temples nationwide. Yet the religious grounds have been marred in the past by similar wrongdoing. In January 2024, a 54-year-old monk from the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham named Thawee was busted with a variety of drugs, condoms, and a penis pump of his own. Frightened locals voiced concerns, alleging that the erratic monk’s actions hindered religious activities, leaving worshippers, especially children, in jeopardy.

Source: mega He was found to be in possession of condoms, Viagra and other drugs.