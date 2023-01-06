Maryland Jury Finds George W. Bush's Former U.S. Intelligence Director's Daughter Guilty Of Second Degree Murder

The daughter of a former U.S. National Intelligence Director was found guilty of murder by a Maryland jury this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sophia Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, who served under President George W. Bush as the nation's first Director of National Intelligence in 2005. Before his work with the White House, John had a long career in Washington as a diplomat.

The 29-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder for the February 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen. With the conviction, Negroponte faces up to 40 years behind bars, which will be determined at her sentencing trial set for March 31.

The jury made the decision after hearing the prosecution's record of an argument between Rasmussen and the defendant at a Maryland Airbnb.