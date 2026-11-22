Moe called 911 on July 23, 2025, claiming that she and Greene had been confronted by three men while walking along a trail in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

Moe allegedly told authorities that the men recognized Greene by name and referenced her employment with Van Drew, a Republican representative from New Jersey.

When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered Greene lying in a wooded area with her hands and feet restrained by black zip ties.

Her shirt had also been pulled over her head and fastened in place.

Greene had several cuts across her face, neck, chest and shoulder.

Investigators said the words "TRUMP W----" had been written across her stomach, while a message reading "IS RACIST" appeared on her back alongside Van Drew's name.

Greene claimed one of the alleged attackers threatened her with a gun, while another held her down, restrained her and inflicted the injuries.