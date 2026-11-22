Former GOP Staffer Indicted After Allegedly Paying Artist to Carve Anti-Trump Message Into Her Body in Staged Political Attack
Nov. 22 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Former GOP staffer Natalie Greene has been indicted after allegedly orchestrating a fake political attack that involved having her own body cut, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators claim Greene and an alleged accomplice, Anamaria Moe, fabricated the July 2025 incident and falsely told authorities that three men had targeted her because of her work for Congressman Jeff Van Drew.
Natalie Greene Faces Federal Charges
On November 21, Greene, 27, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
Moe, 25, was also named in the indictment and charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.
Each of the charged counts carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.
Alleged Attack Left Natalie Greene Bound and Injured
Moe called 911 on July 23, 2025, claiming that she and Greene had been confronted by three men while walking along a trail in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, according to prosecutors.
Moe allegedly told authorities that the men recognized Greene by name and referenced her employment with Van Drew, a Republican representative from New Jersey.
When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered Greene lying in a wooded area with her hands and feet restrained by black zip ties.
Her shirt had also been pulled over her head and fastened in place.
Greene had several cuts across her face, neck, chest and shoulder.
Investigators said the words "TRUMP W----" had been written across her stomach, while a message reading "IS RACIST" appeared on her back alongside Van Drew's name.
Greene claimed one of the alleged attackers threatened her with a gun, while another held her down, restrained her and inflicted the injuries.
Investigators Uncover Alleged Hoax
However, authorities eventually determined the reported assault had been fabricated.
Investigators alleged Greene had paid a body modification artist to create the cuts herself using a design she provided.
Police also reportedly discovered black zip ties inside Greene's Maserati on the night of the alleged incident.
Two days before the supposed attack, Moe's cellphone had allegedly been used to search for "zip ties near me."
Jeff Van Drew Responds to Allegations
Van Drew addressed the allegations when they first surfaced in 2025.
"I'm just praying for her," he said. "Wish her the very best. I don't know anything more than you all do and we never would interfere with an investigation."