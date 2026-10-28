Florida Woman, 25, Accused of Shooting Boyfriend's Alleged Mistress in Late-Night Incident — as She Now Faces 30 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
A furious Florida woman allegedly followed her boyfriend after he took her car to meet another woman before shooting her with a pink gun, RadarOnline.com can report.
Katherine Kelly, 25, had previous suspicions that Elijah Baker, her boyfriend, was cheating. She had sent text messages accusing him of infidelity and threatened to shoot someone, according to investigators.
Crime Details
A spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Department said Baker picked up Angel Adenau in Kelly's Volkswagen at around 1:20 am. The arrest affidavit says Kelly approached the passenger window where Baker had parked on Bamboo Avenue.
She was carrying a pink-and-black Glock handgun when she fired a round through the window, hitting Adenau in the left shoulder. The gun and a 9mm shell casing was discovered as evidence during the investigation.
Katherine Kelly Claims Self Defense
Afterwards, Baker drove Adenau to her home, where emergency services were called. She was then taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment. Cops did not share details on the victim's injuries.
During questioning, Kelly said her boyfriend took her car without permission. She claimed it was self-defense, then later stated she wanted to "make a point" because she thought Baker was cheating again.
Katherine Kelly Arrest Details
Kelly was arrested after the shooting, which occurred Saturday, October 24, in Port St. John. She is currently being held without bond.
She is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and using a firearm during the commission of a crime.
They are all considered felonies.
Katherine Kelly Faces Years Behind Bars
Her first court date for attempted premeditated murder is scheduled for November 24. Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.