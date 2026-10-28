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Home > True Crime > crime

Florida Woman, 25, Accused of Shooting Boyfriend's Alleged Mistress in Late-Night Incident — as She Now Faces 30 Years Behind Bars

Kathrine Kelly mugshot
Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Katherine Kelly faces up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder with a gun.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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A furious Florida woman allegedly followed her boyfriend after he took her car to meet another woman before shooting her with a pink gun, RadarOnline.com can report.

Katherine Kelly, 25, had previous suspicions that Elijah Baker, her boyfriend, was cheating. She had sent text messages accusing him of infidelity and threatened to shoot someone, according to investigators.

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Crime Details

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Florida state flag
Source: Unsplash

Florida woman Katherine Kelly allegedly took an Uber to track down her boyfriend in her car.

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A spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Department said Baker picked up Angel Adenau in Kelly's Volkswagen at around 1:20 am. The arrest affidavit says Kelly approached the passenger window where Baker had parked on Bamboo Avenue.

She was carrying a pink-and-black Glock handgun when she fired a round through the window, hitting Adenau in the left shoulder. The gun and a 9mm shell casing was discovered as evidence during the investigation.

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Katherine Kelly Claims Self Defense

Kathrine Kelly mugshot
Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Kelly claimed she was defending herself from the victim.

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Afterwards, Baker drove Adenau to her home, where emergency services were called. She was then taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment. Cops did not share details on the victim's injuries.

During questioning, Kelly said her boyfriend took her car without permission. She claimed it was self-defense, then later stated she wanted to "make a point" because she thought Baker was cheating again.

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Katherine Kelly Arrest Details

A pink-and-black Glock was found at the scene, along with a shell casing.
Source: Unsplash

A pink-and-black Glock was found at the scene, along with a shell casing.

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Kelly was arrested after the shooting, which occurred Saturday, October 24, in Port St. John. She is currently being held without bond.

She is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and using a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They are all considered felonies.

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Katherine Kelly Faces Years Behind Bars

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Her first court date for attempted premeditated murder is scheduled for November 24. Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

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