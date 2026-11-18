According to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted an investigation of the allegations.

"During the investigation, detectives discovered explicit photographs on the juvenile victim’s cellular phone that had been sent by Gallardo," they wrote.

The police had received information from a source on November 5 about the inappropriate relationship.

On November 4, the victim's mother discovered their alleged affair after finding "lewd photos." They appeared to be the teacher on the student's phone, as claimed in a probable cause affidavit.