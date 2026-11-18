Florida Teacher, 20, Arrested Over Alleged Relationship With 17-Year-Old — After Teen's Mom Found 'Lewd Photos' on Son's Phone
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
A former substitute teacher has been arrested after allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old student, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mia Acevedo Gallardo, 20, met the student while working at Grace Education Academy in Florida as a long-term substitute from August 7 to November 4.
Alleged Relationship Discovered
According to a press release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted an investigation of the allegations.
"During the investigation, detectives discovered explicit photographs on the juvenile victim’s cellular phone that had been sent by Gallardo," they wrote.
The police had received information from a source on November 5 about the inappropriate relationship.
On November 4, the victim's mother discovered their alleged affair after finding "lewd photos." They appeared to be the teacher on the student's phone, as claimed in a probable cause affidavit.
Disturbing Alleged Messages
A review of the phone allegedly showed Gallardo discussing the sexual acts she wanted to do with the student over the course of several messages.
She allegedly wanted him to have a special "first time" and apparently spoke about having s-x in her car, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, the student alleged they had been together romantically for a couple of months. He claimed they also had s-x on October 31 in the back of her car.
The Case Remains Ongoing
Gallardo quit her job on November 4, seven days before her arrest. She was later transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
Information regarding how the initial tip was sent or who sent it to the sheriff has not been revealed. Details about any other possible student involvements have also not been released.
The former teacher was charged with soliciting and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Gallardo Is Being Held on Bond
She is being held on $105,000 bail. Gallardo has been ordered to remain in no contact with the victim, his family, or other minors. She has also been ordered to be banned from accessing electronics and the internet.