Florida Sheriff Arrests His Own Daughter In Drug Bust

Several arrests were made in connection to the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Sunshine State, but things hit a little too close to home for Smith who spoke with WMMB News about how "heartbroken" he was to put his own daughter into cuffs.

"The last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child — I mean it's like you can't even put it into words."

Smith added, "I don't think it's anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this."