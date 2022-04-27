Florida Sheriff Arrests His Own Daughter In Drug Bust
Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith was involved in an investigation into the movement of narcotics in his jurisdiction down in Florida that led to the arrest of his own 38-year-old daughter Kristen Kent.
The bust went down after deputies from Smith's unit conducted a "controlled buy." The Miami Herald was the first to report that the seller was none other than the sheriff's daughter.
Kent reportedly delivered 2 ounces of meth which led to her arrest. According to the sheriff's department, she now faces charges of trafficking 14 grams of meth, possession or use of the drug, as well as possession of cocaine.
Several arrests were made in connection to the trafficking of methamphetamine in the Sunshine State, but things hit a little too close to home for Smith who spoke with WMMB News about how "heartbroken" he was to put his own daughter into cuffs.
"The last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child — I mean it's like you can't even put it into words."
Smith added, "I don't think it's anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this."
25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee was also arrested and charged with trafficking meth earlier this week.
According to the clerk's office, both she and Kent were held at the Franklin County Jail before posting bail on Tuesday.
Smith garnered a lot of support from his community after opening up about how drugs had affected his loved ones.
The father spoke with community members and he made it clear, "Drugs ruin families."
"Here's a prime example of what it does to our communities, what it does to our families, what it does to our friends ... The last thing you want to see is your child in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs on."
The sheriff said, "Methamphetamine does not discriminate & neither do we. It does not matter who you are, no one is immune or exempt."
He continued, "Our hearts break over the grief meth causes all, whether you use it, sell it or love someone who is involved with it."