Police Find More Than 350 Rodents In Deplorable Home Where Child Lived, Florida Authorities Say
Police in Florida said they found a child in a home with deplorable conditions and more than 300 rodents roaming free, Radar has learned.
Now, a woman faces several charges.
On Dec. 7, deputies from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to a home for an animal cruelty complaint.
When deputies arrived, they were overwhelmed by the smell of ammonia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies saw several cages and aquariums containing snakes and rodents, authorities said. They also saw rats and carts running freely in the home.
“It was blatantly obvious; these animals were deprived of all their basic necessities,” officials said.
There was fecal matter and urine throughout the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Files, roaches and other bugs were in the residence. Deputies also spotted trash, dirty dishes and rotten food in the home.
In one room, officials found a ferret and a dog, and both were deprived of basic care.
Police found a minor in another room with trash built up on the floor. There was a mattress covered by roaches. Blood was also on the floor from where loose cats were eating a rat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities found 50 rodents in a cage and more than 300 others running free in the home.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Shannon Marie Morgan in connection to the case on animal cruelty and child neglect charges.
“Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The conditions of this residence and the animals in this case were so bad, Sheriff’s Office personnel were cautioned about making entry. Neither children nor animals should ever endure this type of environment. It is crucial that our citizens report any possible signs of child or animal neglect. Our Animal Control Officers, deputies and crime scene specialists once again have done a phenomenal job”