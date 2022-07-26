Florida Rapper Gunned Down Moments After Taunting Others Online Telling Them 'I'm At My Place.' Police Hunt For Killers.
A Florida rapper was gunned down moments after daunting people online, and the killers remain free as police frantically search to find them, Radar has learned.
The aspiring rapper went by the name “Rollie Bands” and was shot and killed over the weekend at a Tampa-area apartment complex, according to reports.
The shooting took place minutes after the rapper posted to his Instagram stories that “A lot of these n***** know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***** want smoke I’m at my crib in five minutes,” according to HipHopDX.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man shot. When they arrived, the victim, Rollie Bands, was shot in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, officials said.
Rollie Bands was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” sheriff’s officials noted.
Deputies have not released any description information about the suspects. They also have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (813) 247-8200.
Rollie Bands has more than 5,000 followers on his Instagram account. According to one of his posts, he had one daughter. Several people have commented on his recent pictures to express their condolences after the killing.
Police have not released a motive or what led to the dispute between the rapper and the suspects.