Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Florida Rapper Gunned Down Moments After Taunting Others Online Telling Them 'I'm At My Place.' Police Hunt For Killers.

rapper
Source: Rollie Bands/Instagram
By:

Jul. 26 2022, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Florida rapper was gunned down moments after daunting people online, and the killers remain free as police frantically search to find them, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The aspiring rapper went by the name “Rollie Bands” and was shot and killed over the weekend at a Tampa-area apartment complex, according to reports.

The shooting took place minutes after the rapper posted to his Instagram stories that “A lot of these n***** know where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***** want smoke I’m at my crib in five minutes,” according to HipHopDX.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, members of the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man shot. When they arrived, the victim, Rollie Bands, was shot in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Article continues below advertisement

The suspects fled the area in an unknown direction, officials said.

Rollie Bands was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” sheriff’s officials noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Deputies have not released any description information about the suspects. They also have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (813) 247-8200.

Article continues below advertisement

Rollie Bands has more than 5,000 followers on his Instagram account. According to one of his posts, he had one daughter. Several people have commented on his recent pictures to express their condolences after the killing.

Police have not released a motive or what led to the dispute between the rapper and the suspects.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.