Florida Man, 74, Accused of Killing and Dismembering Woman Offers Guilty Plea in Exchange for Cheesesteak
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
A Florida man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman admitted he would plead guilty if he could be given a very specific meal, RadarOnline.com can report.
74-year-old Robert Kessler appeared for jury selection on Monday, October 26, for charges relating to the 2021 death of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt.
Kessler's Odd Request
Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian told Kessler that if he entered an open plea, it would give him the opportunity to do “life in prison and be done with it."
An open plea is when a defendant agrees to plead guilty with no guaranteed sentencing agreement, according to online legal encyclopedia Nolo.
Kessler debated it a bit before telling the court, “I’ll do that for a Philly cheesesteak, and an order of fries and a Pepsi."
When he was asked for confirmation, Kessler added, “A Philly cheesesteak with onions on it and mayonnaise and fries and 20 oz. of peppers.” He said he was open to the trade “to save the taxpayers.”
Judge Nazaretian admitted it was the first time he'd ever heard someone make a request like that.
“I can’t obviously give food to people to enter a plea,” said Nazaretian. “That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be.”
Kessler then requested to continue with selecting a jury.
"Don’t want to open plea," he said. "I want this cheese sandwich. If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it, but I’m not going to get it."
Crone-Overholt's Body Was Found in 2021
Crone-Overholt had been living with Kessler and his 8-year-old daughter in the days leading up to her disappearance.
His daughter told authorities that she had seen them arguing before she went missing and that Crone-Overholt had asked him for $200 so she could leave.
Crone-Overholt’s leg was found by fishermen in McKay Bay in November 2021, with other remains being discovered in the following days.
Evidence Collected Pointed to Kessler's Guilt
While recovering evidence, police searched Kessler’s car, finding blood on the hood, on the driver’s side floorboard, and in the trunk. More blood was discovered in Kessler’s minivan. They also found blood on a mattress and kitchen cabinet in Kessler’s home that matched Crone-Overholts’ DNA.
Kessler allegedly stabbed her in the neck four times before dismembering her body, then placing the remains in garbage bags. The affidavit says three witnesses saw a man, who matched Kessler’s description, throwing trash bags into the bay.
According to police, Kessler’s cellphone placed him in the area of the bridge about the time the fishermen saw the man.
Kessler Faces Life in Prison
Kessler faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.
According to the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, he decided to act as his own attorney for the trial. However, on Tuesday, October 27, he said he no longer wanted to represent himself.
He also said he did not want to be in court for the trial. The judge warned him he wouldn't be able to help his lawyer if questions arose, and he would be asked twice a day via Zoom if he still wanted to stay in jail during the trial.
If convicted, he faces a life sentence in prison. His trial is currently ongoing.