Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Florida Man, 74, Accused of Killing and Dismembering Woman Offers Guilty Plea in Exchange for Cheesesteak

Robert Kessler
Source: @LAW&CRIME TRIALS/YOUTUBE

Robert Kessler was accused of murdering Stephanie Crone-Overholt in 2021.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Florida man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman admitted he would plead guilty if he could be given a very specific meal, RadarOnline.com can report.

74-year-old Robert Kessler appeared for jury selection on Monday, October 26, for charges relating to the 2021 death of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholt.

Article continues below advertisement

Kessler's Odd Request

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Robert Kessler
Source: @LAW&CRIME TRIALS/YOUTUBE

Robert Kessler offered to plea guilty for a 'Philly cheesesteak and an order of fries.'

Article continues below advertisement

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian told Kessler that if he entered an open plea, it would give him the opportunity to do “life in prison and be done with it."

An open plea is when a defendant agrees to plead guilty with no guaranteed sentencing agreement, according to online legal encyclopedia Nolo.

Kessler debated it a bit before telling the court, “I’ll do that for a Philly cheesesteak, and an order of fries and a Pepsi."

When he was asked for confirmation, Kessler added, “A Philly cheesesteak with onions on it and mayonnaise and fries and 20 oz. of peppers.” He said he was open to the trade “to save the taxpayers.”

Judge Nazaretian admitted it was the first time he'd ever heard someone make a request like that.

“I can’t obviously give food to people to enter a plea,” said Nazaretian. “That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be.”

Kessler then requested to continue with selecting a jury.

"Don’t want to open plea," he said. "I want this cheese sandwich. If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it, but I’m not going to get it."

Article continues below advertisement

Crone-Overholt's Body Was Found in 2021

Stephanie Crone-Overholt
Source: TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Stephanie's body was found in McKay Bay at age 47.

Article continues below advertisement

Crone-Overholt had been living with Kessler and his 8-year-old daughter in the days leading up to her disappearance.

His daughter told authorities that she had seen them arguing before she went missing and that Crone-Overholt had asked him for $200 so she could leave.

Crone-Overholt’s leg was found by fishermen in McKay Bay in November 2021, with other remains being discovered in the following days.

Article continues below advertisement

Evidence Collected Pointed to Kessler's Guilt

Stephanie Crone-Overholt
Source: FOX 13 TAMPA BAY / YOUTUBE

Crone-Overholt had left Pennsylvania to go to Florida prior to her disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

While recovering evidence, police searched Kessler’s car, finding blood on the hood, on the driver’s side floorboard, and in the trunk. More blood was discovered in Kessler’s minivan. They also found blood on a mattress and kitchen cabinet in Kessler’s home that matched Crone-Overholts’ DNA.

Kessler allegedly stabbed her in the neck four times before dismembering her body, then placing the remains in garbage bags. The affidavit says three witnesses saw a man, who matched Kessler’s description, throwing trash bags into the bay.

According to police, Kessler’s cellphone placed him in the area of the bridge about the time the fishermen saw the man.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Kathrine Kelly mugshot

Florida Woman, 25, Accused of Shooting Boyfriend's Alleged Mistress in Late-Night Incident — as She Now Faces 30 Years Behind Bars

Authorities just linked Ted Bundy to another 1974 murder in Utah using DNA, more than 50 years later

Ted Bundy Linked to Another 1970s Murder: What We Know About the Newly Solved Case

Article continues below advertisement

Kessler Faces Life in Prison

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Robert Kessler mugshot
Source: TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kessler faces charges for first degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Kessler faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

According to the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, he decided to act as his own attorney for the trial. However, on Tuesday, October 27, he said he no longer wanted to represent himself.

He also said he did not want to be in court for the trial. The judge warned him he wouldn't be able to help his lawyer if questions arose, and he would be asked twice a day via Zoom if he still wanted to stay in jail during the trial.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence in prison. His trial is currently ongoing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.