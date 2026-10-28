Florida Man, 74, Accused of Killing and Dismembering Woman Offers Guilty Plea in Exchange for Cheesesteak

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian told Kessler that if he entered an open plea, it would give him the opportunity to do “life in prison and be done with it."

An open plea is when a defendant agrees to plead guilty with no guaranteed sentencing agreement, according to online legal encyclopedia Nolo.

Kessler debated it a bit before telling the court, “I’ll do that for a Philly cheesesteak, and an order of fries and a Pepsi."

When he was asked for confirmation, Kessler added, “A Philly cheesesteak with onions on it and mayonnaise and fries and 20 oz. of peppers.” He said he was open to the trade “to save the taxpayers.”

Judge Nazaretian admitted it was the first time he'd ever heard someone make a request like that.

“I can’t obviously give food to people to enter a plea,” said Nazaretian. “That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be.”

Kessler then requested to continue with selecting a jury.

"Don’t want to open plea," he said. "I want this cheese sandwich. If I get the sandwich, then I could go for it, but I’m not going to get it."