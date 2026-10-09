'You Are Not Allowed to Leave': Florida Cop Accused of Attacking Boyfriend and Blocking Home's Exit After He Tried to End Relationship

Marcia Sangronis, 38, was detained on Tuesday, October 6, and was charged with aggravated battery.

A Florida cop was arrested after allegedly attacking her boyfriend for trying to end their relationship, RadarOnline.com can report.

The victim flagged down cops for help following the alleged attack by Marcia Sangronis.

According to a police report, the man stated Sangronis gets "angry and violent" whenever they discuss the issue.

The night before, on October 5, the couple reportedly argued because the victim didn't wish to work in law enforcement.

That morning, the boyfriend sought help from officers in the neighborhood, and he informed them he had run from his girlfriend's house and that she "physically abuses him."

The cop allegedly physically attacked her boyfriend after he tried to end the relationship.

On October 6, the boyfriend explained to officers that he had told his girlfriend he no longer wanted to be together. According to the report, he tried to leave afterward, but she told him, "You are not allowed to leave."

When the victim continued trying to exit, Sangronis allegedly began scratching his arms, back, and face, and repeatedly biting his forearm. She allegedly bit him so hard that his skin broke.

The man was eventually able to escape, at which point he was able to alert authorities.

He told cops that Sangronis "has been physically and emotionally abusive" throughout their entire relationship. They were reportedly together for two years.

Sangronis also spoke to police, but her version was redacted from the report.