'You Are Not Allowed to Leave': Florida Cop Accused of Attacking Boyfriend and Blocking Home's Exit After He Tried to End Relationship
Oct. 9 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
A Florida cop was arrested after allegedly attacking her boyfriend for trying to end their relationship, RadarOnline.com can report.
Marcia Sangronis, 38, was detained on Tuesday, October 6, and was charged with aggravated battery.
A Cry for Help
That morning, the boyfriend sought help from officers in the neighborhood, and he informed them he had run from his girlfriend's house and that she "physically abuses him."
The night before, on October 5, the couple reportedly argued because the victim didn't wish to work in law enforcement.
According to a police report, the man stated Sangronis gets "angry and violent" whenever they discuss the issue.
An Unprovoked Attack?
On October 6, the boyfriend explained to officers that he had told his girlfriend he no longer wanted to be together. According to the report, he tried to leave afterward, but she told him, "You are not allowed to leave."
When the victim continued trying to exit, Sangronis allegedly began scratching his arms, back, and face, and repeatedly biting his forearm. She allegedly bit him so hard that his skin broke.
The man was eventually able to escape, at which point he was able to alert authorities.
He told cops that Sangronis "has been physically and emotionally abusive" throughout their entire relationship. They were reportedly together for two years.
Sangronis also spoke to police, but her version was redacted from the report.
Marcia Sangronis' Charges
Sangronis was first charged with aggravated battery that caused bodily harm, a second-degree felony in Florida.
However, on October 7, her charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery, and she was held on a $1,000 bond.
In Florida, if convicted of misdemeanor battery, she could face up to one year behind bars and be ordered to pay up to $1,000 in fines.
Additionally, the judge told her to stay away from her ex-boyfriend.
Marcia Sangronis Booted From Force
Shortly after the attack and arrest occurred, the North Bay Village Police Department, where Sangronis worked, dismissed her.
A representative with the department said she was terminated with pay and that "The North Bay Village Police Department holds all its personnel to the highest standards of conduct and fully accountable for their actions on and off duty."