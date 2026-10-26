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Home > True Crime > Mass Shooting

Horror Shooting Near Florida College Stadium Leaves at Least 12 Injured — Including Several Minors

The youngest victim was 11 years old.
Source: MEGA; Unsplash

The youngest victim was 11 years old.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

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Twelve victims, including six children, were shot near Tallahassee's Bragg Memorial Stadium following a sports game. A15-year-old boy was arrested for the mass shooting, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Saturday, October 24, Florida A&M University's football team played its homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the stadium. However, according to law enforcement, at around 8 p.m., after the game ended, the shooting occurred at a nearby intersection.

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Altercation Preceded Mass Shooting

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A fight may have occurred before the shooting.
Source: UNSPLASH

A fight may have occurred before the shooting.

During a press conference on Sunday, October 25, Police Chief Lawrence Revell said an altercation seems to have occurred before the tragedy.

"What we do believe is that this was an isolated incident between two or three individuals and nothing more than that," he told reporters, but said investigators still aren't certain "exactly what" transpired yet.

Revell shared the youngest victim was only aged 11 and "at least three of our victims have sustained serious injuries and one of those are in critical condition."

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Teen Suspect Charged as an Adult

The teen gunman will not be charged as a minor.
Source: MEGA

The teen gunman will not be charged as a minor.

The 15-year-old shooter, identified on October 26 as Anthony Rivers III, was arrested shortly after the press conference.

Rivers has been charged as an adult with 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a delinquent.

"While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over. We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for every family impacted by this tragedy," Revell shared in a Facebook post by the police department.

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Suspect Held Without Bond

Rivers appeared in court today.
Source: UNSPLASH

Anthony Rivers III appeared in court on October 26.

Rivers appeared in court on October 26 with his lawyer. The alleged teen shooter did not speak and was not granted bond during the hearing.

He will stay behind bars at least until his next court date, November 16.

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Prior Arrest in Mall Shooting

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This is the second shooting River has been arrested in connection to.
Source: UNSPLASH

This is the second shooting River has been arrested in connection to.

According to a publication, the teenager was arrested only last month in connection with another shooting.

On September 5, Rivers and two other teenagers allegedly fired shots in the Governor's Square Mall parking lot. Luckily, nobody was injured.

The three were arrested the next day. Rivers, then 14, was charged with the shooting and with violating probation.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, "intelligence obtained from law enforcement databases and surveillance cameras from the Governor Square Mall suggested Anthony Rivers Jr. was present and involved in the shooting."

At the time, he was charged as a juvenile, and his identity wasn't revealed due to his age.

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