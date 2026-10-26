Horror Shooting Near Florida College Stadium Leaves at Least 12 Injured — Including Several Minors

On Saturday, October 24, Florida A&M University's football team played its homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the stadium. However, according to law enforcement, at around 8 p.m., after the game ended, the shooting occurred at a nearby intersection.

Twelve victims, including six children, were shot near Tallahassee's Bragg Memorial Stadium following a sports game. A15-year-old boy was arrested for the mass shooting, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a press conference on Sunday, October 25, Police Chief Lawrence Revell said an altercation seems to have occurred before the tragedy.

"What we do believe is that this was an isolated incident between two or three individuals and nothing more than that," he told reporters, but said investigators still aren't certain "exactly what" transpired yet.

Revell shared the youngest victim was only aged 11 and "at least three of our victims have sustained serious injuries and one of those are in critical condition."