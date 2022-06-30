Watch Has Guns-Drawn Cops Surround A Man Suspected Of Brutally Murdering His Wife And Playing Her Favorite Music As She Died
Police with guns drawn surrounded a red van in a Florida apartment complex, yelling for the person inside to show their hands.
“Get your hands up now,” an officer shouted.
The suspect quickly surrendered, putting his arms to the sky and getting out of the car. Police moved quickly to arrest the man suspected of killing his wife by slitting her throat. The cold-blooded killer then played her favorite music as she died, authorities stated.
The arrest was captured on body camera footage from police and obtained by Radar. The 3-minute clip shows the harrowing moments Altamonte Springs, Florida, police nabbed Xichen Yang.
About a week ago, Yang was arrested in connection to the death of his wife Nhu Quynh Pham, according to WKRC.
Officers were called to the couple’s home last week and found the victim with a stab wound to her neck. She had a deep cut and a blooding running down her body.
Yang’s employer called 911 after he showed up late and told his boss he committed an “unspeakable act.”
Detectives said after the arrest, Yang confessed to the brutal murder, the station reported. The suspect said he killed his wife and put her in a bathtub. He then played her favorite music and held her hand for 10 minutes as she died.
The 21-year-old allegedly killed his wife after she burned his passport.
Yang told police he felt himself getting angrier and could have stopped short of killing her, police said in a report. But he then chillingly added that is not how he was raised and he is a person who “goes all the way.”
Officers stated that Yang tried to clean up some of the blood as disinfectant and gloves were found at the scene, according to WKRC.
When the suspect was arrested, he was calm and did not have any signs of an injury. He also didn’t speak to police in the clips as he was detained.
Yang was charged with first-degree murder and is behind held in a Florida jail. Prosecutors have not said if they will seek the death penalty in the case, as Florida is one of the states where that remains a possible punishment.