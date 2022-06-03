How Finance Prodigy XMaximist Mando CT’s Persistence Leads Him To Proclaim Success

Even though XMaximist has been acing in his realm, the journey to reach these heights was not an easy one. He was born and brought up in Liverpool, England in the 1990s. However, living there was not easy because Tory’s conservative government was not giving the city enough social funding, which ultimately led to high unemployment. Seeing that, XMaximist had to leave the place in his teenage years. He settled in Greece and in order to sustain himself, he started to DJ. Even though he left Liverpool, a piece of his heart was always there. Now, whenever he goes to visit his hometown and notices how far he has come, he feels proud of himself.