Fem Excel: The Online Clinic That's Finally Treating Menopause Like It Matters
Over 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause each year, yet the majority receive little to no meaningful treatment for their symptoms. Despite the physical, emotional, and cognitive impact, menopause remains underdiagnosed, undertreated, and widely misunderstood. Dr. Lorna Brudie, board-certified OB-GYN and newly appointed Medical Director at Fem Excel, is working to change that. “For too long, women have been dismissed or told their symptoms are just part of aging,” says Dr. Brudie. “We’re giving them real answers, real treatment, and real relief.”
Fem Excel provides personalized hormone therapy online, offering a modern alternative to the outdated, one-size-fits-all approach. With clinical care led by experts in women’s hormone health, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), the goal is to treat the root causes of menopause symptoms and restore long-term health.
Founded by Craig Larsen, Leif Wombwell, and Chief Medical Officer Peter Fotinos, MD, Excel Medical is the parent company behind both Fem Excel and Male Excel. What began as a mission to modernize hormone care has grown into one of the fastest-rising names in online healthcare.
But for many women, the need for help doesn’t start with a hormone test. It starts with a hot flash.
Understanding Hot Flashes
Nearly 80 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause, and for many, they are anything but minor. These sudden waves of heat, often followed by sweating, flushing, and heart palpitations, can strike without warning. They disrupt sleep, interfere with focus, and leave women feeling drained and out of control.
Left untreated, hot flashes can last for years. Some studies indicate that they may persist for up to a decade, impacting work, daily life, and emotional well-being. As estrogen levels decline, the body’s internal thermostat becomes unstable, triggering these symptoms repeatedly.
For many women, estrogen isn’t the only hormone out of balance. Thyroid shifts during menopause can make symptoms like hot flashes, fatigue, and brain fog even worse. Progesterone also plays a key role in supporting mood, sleep, and regulating the effects of estrogen. Fem Excel providers evaluate all three hormones and more to build a treatment plan that addresses the full picture.
Many treatments offer short-term relief without addressing the real cause. Fem Excel takes a different approach. By restoring hormonal balance with bioidentical hormones, their providers help women achieve meaningful and lasting results. With the right care plan, better sleep, improved energy, and a clear mind are not just possible, they are expected.
How BHRT Can Help
For many women, hormone therapy still feels confusing or risky. That hesitation is often rooted in outdated fears, largely sparked by the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) study released in 2002. After the study’s release, hormone therapy prescriptions dropped by up to 80 percent, leaving millions of women without access to care that could have improved their quality of life. In the years since, the study’s conclusions have been widely challenged. Experts now agree that the risks were overstated, especially for women in early menopause receiving properly managed, bioidentical hormone therapy. Much of the concern came from the use of synthetic progestins combined with equine-derived estrogen, which are not the same as the bioidentical hormones prescribed at Fem Excel.
Fem Excel is helping to rewrite that narrative. Their approach to bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is modern, personalised, and grounded in clinical expertise. Unlike synthetic hormones or one-size-fits-all treatments, BHRT uses compounds that exactly match the body’s natural hormones.
Estrogen, thyroid, and progesterone are core to treatment, but testosterone is also prescribed when appropriate. It can help improve mood, energy, libido, muscle mass, and cognitive function, especially in women who feel like they’ve lost their edge.
Every plan is tailored to the individual, with ongoing monitoring and adjustments to ensure safety, comfort, and long-term results. With hormones properly balanced, many women experience better sleep, greater clarity, and the return of energy and confidence that had slowly slipped away.
The Excel Advantage™ For Women: Personalized, Preventative, Powerful
Fem Excel delivers compassionate, expert-led care without the need for in-person visits. Every provider is fully trained in The Excel Advantage™ protocol, ensuring consistent, high-quality treatment grounded in clinical best practices. Care is delivered exclusively by in-house medical professionals, with no third-party networks or outsourced doctors.
Treatment plans are personalized and built around each woman’s symptoms, goals, and lab results. Whether managing perimenopause, navigating menopause, or supporting long-term health, Fem Excel creates a plan that fits each patient’s body and lifestyle.
Support is ongoing. Patients have access to their provider through a secure portal, with quick response times, regular check-ins, and daily dosing tailored to deliver steady, reliable results. The 90-day results-based guarantee provides women with confidence that their treatment is working.
By focusing on both prevention and relief, Fem Excel helps women feel stronger, more focused, and fully supported throughout every stage of hormonal change.
Real Relief, Real Results
Excel Medical has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies and was named Hormone Therapy Company of the Year 2025 by Healthcare Business Review. As the company continues to grow its Proactive Healthcare Plan, the goal is to reach more women with expert-guided hormone care that delivers real results.
The most meaningful recognition comes from reviews and testimonials shared by women who finally feel seen, heard, and supported. Many had been dismissed, misdiagnosed, or told to wait it out. Now they are getting answers and taking back control of their health.
Fem Excel was founded on a simple belief: women deserve better—better care, better communication, and better outcomes. The team is committed to supporting every woman before, during, and after menopause with treatment that works and care that lasts.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.