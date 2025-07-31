Fem Excel: The Online Clinic That's Finally Treating Menopause Like It Matters

Over 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause each year, yet the majority receive little to no meaningful treatment for their symptoms. Despite the physical, emotional, and cognitive impact, menopause remains underdiagnosed, undertreated, and widely misunderstood. Dr. Lorna Brudie, board-certified OB-GYN and newly appointed Medical Director at Fem Excel, is working to change that. “For too long, women have been dismissed or told their symptoms are just part of aging,” says Dr. Brudie. “We’re giving them real answers, real treatment, and real relief.”

Fem Excel provides personalized hormone therapy online, offering a modern alternative to the outdated, one-size-fits-all approach. With clinical care led by experts in women’s hormone health, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), the goal is to treat the root causes of menopause symptoms and restore long-term health.

Founded by Craig Larsen, Leif Wombwell, and Chief Medical Officer Peter Fotinos, MD, Excel Medical is the parent company behind both Fem Excel and Male Excel. What began as a mission to modernize hormone care has grown into one of the fastest-rising names in online healthcare.

But for many women, the need for help doesn’t start with a hormone test. It starts with a hot flash.