The owner, posting under the username u/pinedesign in the FedEx subreddit on November 18, 2026, said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Their Goldendoodle, Hunter, was in the yard wearing an electronic fence collar intended to keep him within the property.

According to the owner, his wife witnessed the incident. The driver reportedly stopped briefly after seeing her but did not remain at the scene.

"My wife was in the yard, and only when he saw her did he stop for just a second to say he didn't know what happened, but he has to keep going to make deliveries," the owner wrote. He added that there was "no empathy."

The delivery was particularly upsetting because the package contained one of the family's Christmas presents for their 8-year-old daughter. The owner said Hunter's body was covered while they waited for the little girl to return from church.