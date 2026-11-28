FedEx Driver Allegedly Runs Over Family Dog and Says He Has to 'Keep Going.' He Was Delivering Their 8-Year-Old Daughter's Christmas Gift
Nov. 28 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A family is grieving the loss of their beloved Goldendoodle after a FedEx delivery truck allegedly struck and killed the dog in their yard while delivering a Christmas present for their 8-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The dog's owner described the incident in a Reddit post, claiming the driver briefly stopped after noticing his wife but said he needed to continue making deliveries. He later shared an update revealing that FedEx and the contractor responsible for the driver had contacted the family.
FedEx Driver Allegedly Kills Family's Goldendoodle During Christmas Delivery
The owner, posting under the username u/pinedesign in the FedEx subreddit on November 18, 2026, said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Their Goldendoodle, Hunter, was in the yard wearing an electronic fence collar intended to keep him within the property.
According to the owner, his wife witnessed the incident. The driver reportedly stopped briefly after seeing her but did not remain at the scene.
"My wife was in the yard, and only when he saw her did he stop for just a second to say he didn't know what happened, but he has to keep going to make deliveries," the owner wrote. He added that there was "no empathy."
The delivery was particularly upsetting because the package contained one of the family's Christmas presents for their 8-year-old daughter. The owner said Hunter's body was covered while they waited for the little girl to return from church.
Owner Says Doorbell Camera Did Not Record Collision
The owner said the family had witnesses and doorbell camera footage showing the delivery driver, but the recording did not capture the actual collision.
He later clarified in the comments that the incident involved a "front end collision." When another Reddit user asked whether Hunter had run in front of the truck, the owner replied, "I don't know."
He also confirmed that the vehicle was on the family's property, adding that he had no expectation that the driver would park on the street and carry the package to the house.
After telling their daughter what had happened, the family took her to her favorite restaurant and bought flowers. The owner's in-laws also brought a tractor to help bury Hunter.
FedEx and Contractor Owner Contact Family Following Incident
The owner initially reported the incident to FedEx and contacted local police to ask whether they could file a report, explaining that the driver had not stopped to exchange information.
In an update posted on November 18, he said FedEx had called to offer condolences. The owner of the logistics contractor employing the driver also contacted the family and reportedly sent money through Venmo as a gesture of goodwill.
The family was also told that the vehicle's camera footage and speed records had been reviewed. According to the explanation relayed to the owner, the driver knew he had hit something but did not realize the dog had died.
Owner Says He Forgives Driver After Learning More About Incident
The owner subsequently shared additional details about the driver's response, saying he was new to the job and had panicked. He also suggested there might have been a communication issue because the driver was an immigrant to the United States.
"I want to believe this is true, because otherwise he just didn't care about killing a family dog," the owner wrote.
Despite his initial anger, he said he wanted to move forward, adding, "I forgive him and wish him well as much as I can so I can move on."
The family later held a small memorial service for Hunter, with their daughter leading the ceremony before his burial.
The Reddit post attracted responses from delivery workers and other users, with some criticizing the driver's reported reaction while others discussed the difficulties drivers face when approaching properties where dogs are present.
The account of the collision and the subsequent investigation comes from the dog's owner. The doorbell camera did not record the impact, and the driver's explanation was relayed to the family rather than independently confirmed by FedEx.