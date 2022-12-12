Man Who Escaped Federal Prison Scammed 100 Women In Telephone Dating Scheme
A man who escaped federal custody wooed more than 100 women through dating groups and convinced them to send him money, Radar has learned.
Now, he is back in custody and heading to prison for years.
Recently, a New Jersey judge sentenced Patrick Giblin, 58, to 66 months in prison for escaping from federal custody and defrauding women over telephone dating services, according to federal prosecutors.
In July 2020, Giblin escaped from custody while traveling from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to a living facility in New Jersey, prosecutors said. He was serving the remainder of a sentence for defrauding multiple women. In that case, he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
Between 2019 and March 2021, including while he was on the run, Giblin posted ads and messages on telephone dating services, prosecutors said.
He then developed a relationship with the women he spoke to, prosecutors said. He claimed he would be relocating to the women’s areas and said he wanted to pursue a romantic relationship.
Giblin then got money from the women he spoke with, prosecutors said.
According to the New York Post, he would convince women to send him between $250 and $50,000. There were more than 150 victims.
It’s unclear how much money Giblin scammed in total from his victims. But a judge ordered him to pay more than $23,000 in restitution.
He was arrested in March 2021 in Atlantic City.