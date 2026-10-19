FBI on the Hunt for Elderly Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Banks Out of $30Million — as Suspect Could Have Fled the Country
Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Federal authorities are on the hunt for a 75-year-old woman accused of swindling California banks out of millions, RadarOnline.com can report.
Missouri native Mary Carole McDonnell is wanted for bank fraud and identity theft on suspicion of her involvement in a scheme to obtain funds and property from Banc of California.
Mary Carole McDonnell Owes Millions
The schemes began nearly a decade ago in July 2017, lasting until May 2018, in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Added to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list, the agency claimed she knowingly and intentionally devised the plan to defraud.
"McDonnell allegedly and fraudulently obtained a total of approximately $14.7 million from the bank to which she knew she was not entitled and has not paid back," the poster says. "It is alleged that McDonnell also defrauded additional financial institutions in a similar fashion, with an estimated loss of over $15 million."
Mary Carole McDonnell Fled the Country
The woman falsely claims to be an heiress to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, which has an $80million secret trust she would have a stake in. A federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell on December 12, 2018, after being charged with Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft.
She is suspected to have fled to Dubai. The FBI is offering a $150,000 reward for information that would lead to her arrest and conviction.
Mary Carole McDonnelll May Be Going By An Alias
McDonnell is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'7" and about 145 pounds. It's also noted that she has a scar on her right knee. However, authorities have said she may have changed her appearance over the years.
She is the former founder and CEO of Bellum Entertainment, a Burbank TV production and distribution company, which abruptly shut down due to an inability to pay employees and McDonnell's wealth lies.
She is said to have ties to St. Louis and Montgomery, Alabama. She goes by other aliases such as Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll, and Mary Carroll McDonald.
The FBI Urges People to Submit Tips
Patrick Grandy, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said she is known for falsifying her inheritance and personal background.
"It's just a matter of time before McDonnell is caught as we work with our international partners to locate her. A generous reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to her apprehension and conviction, and a tip from the public might break the case," Grandy said.
The FBI urges anyone with informational tips to contact their Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
People may also contact their local FBI office or nearest American embassy.