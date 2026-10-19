FBI on the Hunt for Elderly Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Banks Out of $30Million — as Suspect Could Have Fled the Country

McDonnell is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'7" and about 145 pounds. It's also noted that she has a scar on her right knee. However, authorities have said she may have changed her appearance over the years.

She is the former founder and CEO of Bellum Entertainment, a Burbank TV production and distribution company, which abruptly shut down due to an inability to pay employees and McDonnell's wealth lies.

She is said to have ties to St. Louis and Montgomery, Alabama. She goes by other aliases such as Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll, and Mary Carroll McDonald.