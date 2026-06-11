EXCLUSIVE: Why FBI Agents Let Pulse Nightclub Killer Omar Mateen Go Free Before His Slaughter at Orlando Gay Bar 10 Years Ago

A 2013 email from the St. Lucie Sheriff's Department to the Sheriff's Department Director of Detention, with comments from Randall Glass, the Florida regional resident in charge for the FBI, was among the files.

"Rand told me 'We do NOT believe he is a terrorist,'" the email read. "Yesterday, the FBI spoke with him in person, and reportedly, Mateen became very upset that someone contacted the FBI. Regarding this demeanor, Rand said, 'I don't believe he will go postal or anything like that.'"

In the aftermath, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch lashed out at investigators, with organization president Tom Fitton blasting: "The documents show the FBI blew it.

"The agency let Mateen off the hook even though he threatened his co-worker and tried to lie to the FBI agents questioning him about terrorist ties."