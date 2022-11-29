'It Was Fast': Father Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Says Slain Students Did Not Suffer During Quadruple Murder
The father of one University of Idaho victim recently spoke out to reveal none of the slain students suffered when their lives were tragically taken two weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Steve Goncalves, the dad of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, appeared for an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday where he spoke about his daughter’s final moments and how he learned about her passing.
“It was fast and nobody suffered and nobody felt like that kind of pain,” Steve said.
“I haven't earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve,” Kaylee’s father continued. “I want to be able to just have justice first.”
Even more tragic is the fact that Steve revealed his daughter’s remains were returned to him and his wife, Kristi Goncalves, “in an urn” days following the quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho, on the morning of Sunday, November 13.
According to Steve, he and his wife did not learn of Kaylee’s passing until they spoke to family members on campus.
After the Moscow police confirmed their daughter had been murdered, Steve reportedly called Madison Mogen – Kaylee’s best friend and roommate who was also killed that morning – only to find that Madison was not responding either.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee and Madison – along with their roommate, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin – were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home.
Investigators have since maintained both Kaylee and Madison were still asleep at the time of the attack, although no suspect has yet been identified and no murder weapon has been recovered.
Kaylee’s father’s interview marked the second time the grieving parent has spoken out since his daughter’s tragic killing.
Over the weekend, Steve told Fox News that he is “frustrated” over the lack of information he has been provided from the authorities investigating his daughter’s murder case.
“They're kind of just telling me that they can't tell me much, which is frustrating to me because I've been very trustworthy,” Steve told the outlet. “I do know things; I haven't shared things.”
Aaron Snell, who serves as the communications director for the Idaho State Police, indicated investigators are hesitant to provide fresh information out of fear that doing so would cause more “fear and suspicion” in the already apprehensive college town.
“It will potentially put more fear, more suspicion on a wide variety of people versus if we use that to really refine where we're at in our investigation,” Snell said. “I think that will be more pertinent.”
“And so, if we just provide information to the public, I just don't think that that's going to be a wise choice,” he added.