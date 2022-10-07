Man Guns Down Michigan Hotel Clerk Over Bill, Barricades Himself: Police
A man who police say gunned down a hotel clerk over a money dispute was arrested on Oct. 6, Radar has learned.
The unidentified man, 38, was taken into custody after a seven-house standoff at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a hotel in Dearborn, Michigan, according to police. As the incident took place, police closed down a normally busy Michigan Avenue in West Dearborn through the afternoon rush hour.
According to Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the clerk was "just trying to do his job" when he was killed with a rifle a little after 1 p.m. Police said the man had a history of drug abuse, gun involvement and mental illness.
“My prayers go out to his family,” Shahin said, referring to the clerk.
“There was a confrontation over a bill. (The gunman) was upset, asking for a refund,” and the incident took place on the third floor, he said.
Police arrived in approximately two minutes, and “when we saw him going up the hallway, he saw us and ducked into his room." He then started threatening officers, Shahin said.
Shahin said that no officers nor other hotel staffers were injured in the incident. Shahin said the suspect's family and several other resources were used in getting him to finally surrender. hahin pivoted toward the mental health aspect in situations such as this one.
“There’s a broader issue here of people with mental illness who get involved with guns,” the chief said, according to the Detroit Free Press.
One hotel guest was unable to evacuate with the rest of the people initially, and people watching on scene heard breaking glass during the standoff in which a fire truck was used to rescue the man from a third-floor window.
Alaa Samad, who manages Moose's Martini Pub nearby, called the situation "scary," saying his staff was alarmed by what was going on. "Everyone is here, state police, Dearborn police. My staff is panicking. You never expect something like this over here," Samad said.