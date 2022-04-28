Third Person In Louisiana Family Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Your tip
Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office; MEGA
Apr. 28 2022

A third man accused of possessing child porn in a Louisiana home was arrested, according to a report.

KSLA reports that Michael D. Hinton, 41, was arrested on Monday and is accused of having child sexual abuse images and/or distributing sexual abuse material involving animals. Previously, his father, Lester Cheveallier, and twin brother, Clayton D. Hinton, were arrested on felony sexual abuse charges involving juveniles and for allegedly possessing child porn images.

Detectives initially executed a search warrant on Cheveallier's home on March 11, leading to tthe first two arrests. Police say they found that Clayton Hinton downloaded child porn and sexual abuse involving animals, according to KSLA.

Investigators have not released the ages of the victims in the case.

Clayton Hinton is charged with 150 counts of child pornography involving juveniles and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $1,700,000 bond.

Cheveallier's charges have been upgraded after police went through his computer, which was shared in the residence, according to KSLA. He is charged with 343 counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal. His bond is now $3,865,000.

Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office; MEGA
