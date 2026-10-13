Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Family of Teen Adult Worker Found Stuffed in Suitcase Faces Her Alleged Killer in Court — as They Demand Death Penalty

Photos of Tunchanok Donhomla & Simon Peter Carman
Source: Pattaya Police/Facebook

A 17-year-old was found suffocated to death in an abandoned suitcase.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The family of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla had their day in court Monday, October 12, with their daughter's killer for the first time, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Thai teen's body was discovered in June in a suitcase near a seaside resort city after being reported missing in Pattaya, a city near Bangkok known for tourism and s-x trade.

Article continues below advertisement

The Killer First Pleaded Not Guilty to All Charges

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tunchanok Donhomla
Source: 7NEWS Australia/Facebook

Tunchanok was last seen on security footage with Simon Peter Carman.

Article continues below advertisement

Simon Peter Carman, an Australian who will be 46 this month, was arrested in June after being discovered at a Bangkok airport. Police interrogation ultimately led to the details of her body was in the suitcase.

He was brought into Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday for a procedural hearing. The killer was charged with two counts of indecent behavior involving a minor, murder, and concealing a corpse. He originally denied them all in self-defense, saying he was threatened with a knife and lacked knowledge of the teen's age.

However, he changed his plea when told he could get leniency if he confessed to hiding the body.

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Calls For Full Punishment

Photo of Simon Peter Carman
Source: 7News Australia/Facebook

Carman first claimed he was defending himself.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim's father, Tongchai Donhomla, questioned his reasoning, asking how it would be possible for his daughter's teeth to fall out if it was self-defense. The family was able to get a look at her body, just barely identifying it due to her smashed-up face.

If convicted of premeditated murder, Carman can face execution.

One of the girl's aunts, Miruntree Thanachai, agreed with her father's call for the death penalty and full punishment from the law.

"The family wants the court to sentence him to death because we have lost our family member, the important one," she said. "So we want the execution because we don’t want this to happen to others again. No one can bear this kind of damage."

Article continues below advertisement

Tunchanok Donhomla Was Last Seen June 25

Photo of Carman escaping with suitcase
Source: Pattaya Police

Carman fled on his bike, suitcase in tow following the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

The disappearance and subsequent death occurred when Tunchanok went to Pattaya on vacation. She was last seen on June 25, walking with the suspect on security footage.

Later, he was shown leaving with a large suitcase and getting away on his motorbike.

The suitcase was later found abandoned on railway tracks in a deserted area. An autopsy indicates she died from suffocation.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
The couple's murder remains unsolved.

Elderly Suspect, 87, Released From Custody After Arrest in Brutal 1993 Farmhouse Murders of Couple — as Decades-Old Mystery Remains Unsolved

Photo of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis and Tupac Shakur.,

Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Gets 40 Years Behind Bars — 3 Decades After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Las Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Is Filing A Civil Suit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Pattaya Provincial Court is a first-instance court of justice in Thailand.
Source: Facebook

The Pattaya Provincial Court is a first-instance court of justice in Thailand.

The grieving family filed a civil court case against Carman on Friday, October 9, asking for 1.65 million baht, or $49,000. In Thailand, civil cases seeking monetary compensation from alleged perpetrators are allowed for victims. The family seeks to utilize the money to help with funeral expenses and assist the victim's father with financial support.

"Nobody wants money from this," said Khanitta Nongkhampoon, Tunchanok's cousin. "They want the person's life back. She should have had a future that went much further than this."

The Office of Rights Protection and Legal Aid has stated they will be providing support for the family to have a lawyer and assist them with the ongoing cases. They will only be rewarded compensation if Carman is convicted.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.