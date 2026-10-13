Family of Teen Adult Worker Found Stuffed in Suitcase Faces Her Alleged Killer in Court — as They Demand Death Penalty
Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
The family of 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla had their day in court Monday, October 12, with their daughter's killer for the first time, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Thai teen's body was discovered in June in a suitcase near a seaside resort city after being reported missing in Pattaya, a city near Bangkok known for tourism and s-x trade.
The Killer First Pleaded Not Guilty to All Charges
Simon Peter Carman, an Australian who will be 46 this month, was arrested in June after being discovered at a Bangkok airport. Police interrogation ultimately led to the details of her body was in the suitcase.
He was brought into Pattaya Provincial Court on Monday for a procedural hearing. The killer was charged with two counts of indecent behavior involving a minor, murder, and concealing a corpse. He originally denied them all in self-defense, saying he was threatened with a knife and lacked knowledge of the teen's age.
However, he changed his plea when told he could get leniency if he confessed to hiding the body.
The Family Calls For Full Punishment
The victim's father, Tongchai Donhomla, questioned his reasoning, asking how it would be possible for his daughter's teeth to fall out if it was self-defense. The family was able to get a look at her body, just barely identifying it due to her smashed-up face.
If convicted of premeditated murder, Carman can face execution.
One of the girl's aunts, Miruntree Thanachai, agreed with her father's call for the death penalty and full punishment from the law.
"The family wants the court to sentence him to death because we have lost our family member, the important one," she said. "So we want the execution because we don’t want this to happen to others again. No one can bear this kind of damage."
Tunchanok Donhomla Was Last Seen June 25
The disappearance and subsequent death occurred when Tunchanok went to Pattaya on vacation. She was last seen on June 25, walking with the suspect on security footage.
Later, he was shown leaving with a large suitcase and getting away on his motorbike.
The suitcase was later found abandoned on railway tracks in a deserted area. An autopsy indicates she died from suffocation.
The Family Is Filing A Civil Suit
The grieving family filed a civil court case against Carman on Friday, October 9, asking for 1.65 million baht, or $49,000. In Thailand, civil cases seeking monetary compensation from alleged perpetrators are allowed for victims. The family seeks to utilize the money to help with funeral expenses and assist the victim's father with financial support.
"Nobody wants money from this," said Khanitta Nongkhampoon, Tunchanok's cousin. "They want the person's life back. She should have had a future that went much further than this."
The Office of Rights Protection and Legal Aid has stated they will be providing support for the family to have a lawyer and assist them with the ongoing cases. They will only be rewarded compensation if Carman is convicted.