'Fake ICU' Horror: Dental Student, 26, Pronounced Dead by 'Provider on Video Screen' Who Had Been Monitoring Him Remotely, Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
April 13 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
A grieving family has sued a Connecticut hospital, claiming their 26-year-old son died because he was unknowingly being cared for "virtually" – instead of by an on-site physician, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the complaint, the Milford Campus location of the Yale New Haven Health-Bridgeport Hospital is a "tele-ICU site," meaning there are "no qualified ICU intensivists" present.
'Delay in Care'
Per the lawsuit, Conor Hylton, who was studying to be a dentist, was admitted to the hospital on August 14 with a diagnosis including "pancreatitis, dehydration, metabolic acidosis, and alcohol withdrawal."
The hospital campus uses a "tele-ICU," which means there are no on-site physicians during the overnight hours.
After his health deteriorated, an on-site doctor was called in to intubate Hylton, but that doctor allegedly didn't know how to get to the ICU and had to find someone else to show him the way.
"This led to a delay in [care]," the lawsuit slams.
'Where is a Doctor?'
At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, Hylton slid down in his bed, "his eyes rolled back, and he became unresponsive and exhibited seizure-like activity, vomited, became bradycardic, and a code was called," according to the lawsuit, which alleges a live doctor was not even there in person to pronounce Hylton dead.
"The pronouncement was done by a 'tele-health' provider on a video screen," the lawsuit said, and pointed to its findings that no on-site doctor assessed Hylton from the time he was admitted at 12:38 a.m. until after he exhibited seizure activity at 4:30 a.m.
"It's alarming to think in a supposedly intensive care setting, 'Where is a doctor? Where are the nurses? How does the emergency doctor not know how to get to the ICU to provide life-saving care?' said Hylton's family lawyer, Joel Faxon.
Faxon added that neither the family nor anyone else would have consented to Hylton going into a tele-ICU.
"It’s a fake ICU," he blasted. "It's not real because no patient would ever consent if they told… they’re not going to have a doctor in here. They're going to be on the tube."
Hospital Response
A Bridgeport Hospital spokesman said the hospital was aware of the lawsuit but could not comment on "pending litigation."
Asked whether Yale New Haven utilizes the service of a tele-ICU in its hospitals, a spokesman said the model "enhances critically ill patients by pairing advanced virtual monitoring with expert bedside teams.
"A dedicated virtual team collaborates closely with on‑site nurses, physicians, and ICU intensivists to provide continuous monitoring, timely decisions, and coordinated, high‑quality care throughout the ICU stay."
'A Culture of Inattentiveness'
The Connecticut Hospital Association said tele-ICU is used in roughly 13–18% of ICUs, primarily to expand access to critical care expertise, but not to be the lone provider.
"Tele-ICU is designed to enhance care for critically ill patients by adding another layer of expert oversight, not replacing bedside care," the group said in an email.
An investigation into the death reportedly "exposed a culture of inattentiveness and substandard care."
That allowed for "extremely poor communication among the providers responsible for Conor’s life, which is especially dangerous to patient care when the hospital is relying on offsite tele-ICU providers to care for its patients," the lawsuit said.