Fact Sheet for Players New to Sweepstakes Casinos

Sometimes referred to as “social casinos” or “casual casinos,” sweepstakes casinos are a new and emerging online gaming option for fans of gambling titles. They are not the same as traditional online and land-based casinos. Instead, they offer players a unique gaming experience with popular, sometimes exclusive, casino games.

Players also often have the opportunity to win big prizes at sweepstakes casinos, without having to spend the time and money it typically takes to get on the leader board in more conventional gambling venues. This article will take a closer look at sweepstakes casinos, how they operate and what players need to know before signing up.

Best sweepstakes casinos online

What are sweepstakes casinos?

As the name implies, sweepstakes casinos revolve around sweepstakes. “Sweepstakes” are a form of contest where prizes are awarded randomly rather than based on how much money players spend or how much time they spend playing a game. At sweepstakes casinos, players can play a selection of casino games without spending real money. Instead, this kind of operator distributes a free on-site currency with which players can bet. They bet free money, they win free money and sometimes they have the opportunity to win prizes while playing.

Note that some sweepstakes casinos also offer a secondary “premium” currency that players can typically buy for real money. However, this premium currency should not impact players’ ability to play or win. Instead, it is often used to play extra games or buy more currency to keep betting. Players who do not purchase additional coins typically receive replenishments every day, if not a few times every day.

With all that in mind, what do players need to know before signing up at a sweepstakes casino? Here are some of our top tips!

Premium currency is optional but helpful

As we mentioned above, premium currency is not required to play. With that said, it can be useful for players who burn through their free currency quickly. While the exact purchase process can vary from provider to provider, the steps are fairly universal. Once you have registered, you will likely be shown a “deal” window upon log-in. This window should show you various purchase prices for premium currency.

Don’t worry if you didn’t receive a pop-up. Look towards the top of the screen for a “Buy” or “Get Premium Currency” button. The exact wording might be different depending on your provider, but the idea will be the same. Click on the link, then follow the directions on the screen to pay. Your account should automatically update with your new balance.

There are a few different ways to get free coins

Premium currency can often be used to purchase additional on-site currency, but what about players who don’t want to spend the money? Remember that sweepstakes casinos should not require real money to play. That means that players usually have a few different options to replenish their funds for free. First, many sweepstakes casinos deposit currency into their players’ accounts once every 12 or 24 hours. In addition to these drops, players can often play mini-games to win even more. Examples include free prize wheel spins, usually one per four hours or so. Others have an interesting “quest”-based system where players earn free currency for completing various tasks (such as playing specific games).

If you don’t want to buy coins at a sweepstakes casino, don’t worry – you can earn free coins.

Sweepstakes casinos are legal in much of the US

Gambling law is a hot topic in the US, with many states still banning the activity entirely. The good news is that sweepstakes casinos are legal in much of the country. Because sweepstakes casinos don’t require real money to exchange hands, it is not typically considered gambling. That means that if you live in a state where gambling is illegal, you might still be able to play at sweepstakes casinos. As of the time of writing, this kind of casino is only illegal in Washington. With that said, it is always a good idea to double-check and keep up to date with the laws in your region before playing.

You still need to be 18 before you can play

You might be tempted to register at an online sweepstakes casino, but not everyone is welcome to play. Like traditional casinos, which typically require patrons to be either 18 or 21, sweepstakes casinos only allow players 18 or older. They may require you to verify your identity to ensure you meet this requirement. Make sure to do your research and find a safe, reputable operator so that you feel comfortable providing the personal information needed to do so.

Sometimes you can win prizes at sweepstakes casinos

While players do not need to spend real currency to play at sweepstakes casinos, sometimes they can win real money prizes. Some of the most popular sweepstakes casinos feature reward tiers that allow players to claim physical items in exchange for their time. Just be sure to read through the conditions on these prizes and make sure that you are eligible to claim them. Sometimes, providers have a time limit on prizes, for example, where players must be part of the casino for a certain amount of time before they are eligible to claim prizes. It is always a good idea to double-check these restrictions before you try to claim one.

Sometimes premium players have access to more games

Finally, you should know that some operators allow players who purchase premium currency to play exclusive games. Sweepstakes casinos typically have their terms and conditions listed publicly on their website, so read through them before you register – this will help you gauge what to expect before signing up.

If sweepstakes casinos sound interesting, you’re in luck! They are becoming more popular, and there are many different quality operators to choose from.