Exploring the Core Areas of Conflict in Divorce Cases

Earlier, custody was the legal term commonly used in divorce cases in Ontario. It has since been refined and is now called decision-making responsibility, reflecting the fairness of the law towards individuals who were bound by marriage but now seek separation for various reasons. Decision-making responsibility lies with the person who can make crucial decisions regarding a child's future, well-being, general welfare, and religion. Still, couples often disagree on many of these areas and end up in conflict. While one parent may want full authority to make all significant decisions, the other may seek joint decision-making power. These conflicting views often result from gaps in trust and communication.

That’s why it’s essential to seek legal help for family disputes. A lawyer can address all aspects of the issues that arise during a divorce, including parenting schedules and styles, asset and property division, spousal support, and more. Let's explore these distinct areas to understand where couples often go wrong and how to resolve these issues.