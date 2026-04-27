Expectant Dad, 33, Gored to Death on 'Street of Hell' in Sickening Attack During Spanish Bull-Running Festival
April 27 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
A soon-to-be new father was gored to death by a rampaging bull during a Spanish bull-running festival, RadarOnline.com can report.
Santiago Barrero San Román, a cattle breeder and part of a local cattle farming family, was tossed around repeatedly by the bovine during the "toros ensogaos" (bulls on ropes) portion of the San Marcos festival in Beas de Segura, Spain.
The 'Street of Hell'
Video of the terrifying attack showed the bull hooking the 33-year-old with its horn, launching him into the sky, leaving him with wounds to his groin, chest, and abdomen.
The rampage occurred in front of festival-goers on the Calle Palomares, which is known locally as the “street of hell” because of the intensity of the bull runs there.
Witnesses nearby tried in vain to separate the bull from its prey, tugging on a rope wrapped around its horns.
Roman was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died in the ambulance on the way due to his injuries.
The Victim's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message
The breeder was preparing to welcome his second child with his wife, Vanessa, who shared an emotional message on Instagram after his death.
"My love, I don't even know how I can have the strength to write this. You are the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my life, from when I wake up until I lie down, my first thought and last," she wrote in Spanish, translated to English.
"You are everything to me, for our daughters. I hope you give me strength and accompany me every day of my life in every step I take, because I swear I will not stop thinking about you, in our dreams, in our plans, in our life together.
"I'm broken for life because life has taken you from me unfairly and too soon, because you had your whole life ahead of you with everything you had achieved. I love you with all my soul, and I will leave this life in love with you, your way of being, your looks, your kisses, everything, I was missing nothing. Always with me, my love. I love you."
The 'King' Gets Crowned
Ramon's death comes just days after a man known as the "King of Bullfighters" was gored during what was supposed to be his first fight out of retirement.
José Antonio Morante de la Puebla was hospitalized after a charging bull hooked him while his back was turned.
According to local reports, the horn perforated Puebla’s rectum and left a 5-inch gash. Puebla was seen on the floor, clutching his backside in extreme pain.
A group of four fellow matadors rushed to his aid and carried him off the pitch, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.
'The Most Painful Goring Ever'
Puebla underwent an hours-long surgery, during which staffers confirmed that his rectum was completely severed. He required "extensive repair to the rectal wall and sphincter apparatus" per local reports.
Hours later, he gave fans an update on Instagram, admitting, "I was in immense pain, felt a lot of fear because I saw the bull had grabbed me and, well, I thought I was bleeding. Without a doubt, it was the most painful goring ever."