Expectant Dad, 33, Gored to Death on 'Street of Hell' in Sickening Attack During Spanish Bull-Running Festival 

The breeder was preparing to welcome his second child with his wife, Vanessa, who shared an emotional message on Instagram after his death.

"My love, I don't even know how I can have the strength to write this. You are the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my life, from when I wake up until I lie down, my first thought and last," she wrote in Spanish, translated to English.

"You are everything to me, for our daughters. I hope you give me strength and accompany me every day of my life in every step I take, because I swear I will not stop thinking about you, in our dreams, in our plans, in our life together.

"I'm broken for life because life has taken you from me unfairly and too soon, because you had your whole life ahead of you with everything you had achieved. I love you with all my soul, and I will leave this life in love with you, your way of being, your looks, your kisses, everything, I was missing nothing. Always with me, my love. I love you."