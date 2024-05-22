Exodus on Capitol Hill: Revolt in Speaker Mike Johnson’s Office as High-Powered Trio of Top Policy Staffers Quit

Three top members of House Speaker Mike Johnson's policy team are leaving his office by the end of May, dealing a significant blow to the Louisiana Republican just ahead of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Punchbowl News reports that Brittan Specht, Jason Yaworske, and Preston Hill — all of whom also worked for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy — are packing up and heading over to the lobbying firm Michael Best Strategies.

Specht was McCarthy's policy director, Yaworske was an advisor on appropriations and budget, and Hill was tasked with overseeing House Republican policy on cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, education and the workforce, and financial services.