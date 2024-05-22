Exodus on Capitol Hill: Revolt in Speaker Mike Johnson’s Office as High-Powered Trio of Top Policy Staffers Quit
Three top members of House Speaker Mike Johnson's policy team are leaving his office by the end of May, dealing a significant blow to the Louisiana Republican just ahead of the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Punchbowl News reports that Brittan Specht, Jason Yaworske, and Preston Hill — all of whom also worked for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy — are packing up and heading over to the lobbying firm Michael Best Strategies.
Specht was McCarthy's policy director, Yaworske was an advisor on appropriations and budget, and Hill was tasked with overseeing House Republican policy on cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, education and the workforce, and financial services.
In an emailed statement to Punchbowl News, Johnson thanked the trio of senior policy aides for their "sacrificial service" to his team and "all House Republicans over many years."
"Because the 118th Congress became the first in history to vote to change Speakers midstream, these friends committed to assist us for the first six months of the transition, and through some of the most difficult policy challenges in decades," he said. "We are truly happy for them as they now pursue their new opportunities in the private sector, and we know they will be a great success."
"We look forward to announcing soon the new talent that will be joining our policy team — as we continue to advance our conservative agenda and build momentum to grow our Republican majority this fall."
McCarthy, who had employed all three departing advisors before being ousted as Speaker of the House in October 2023 and subsequently resigning from Congress, also shared a statement on the exodus.
"Brittan, Jason, and Preston are the strongest brain trust in the Capitol," he said. "They have been involved in every major negotiation over the last 7 years. Whether it’s tax, appropriations, financial services, or defense, AI and the debt limit, they’ve been in the room and at the table with the highest stakes."
Specht, Yaworske, and Hill's new professional home is Michael Best Strategies, a lobbying firm with offices in Washington, D.C. and around the country.
The firm also employs former Rep. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.), former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
The clients it represents include the Haribo Group candy company, Long Island University, Ripple Labs, T-Mobile, and Waste Management.