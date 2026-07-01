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EXCLUSIVE: FLDS Cult Leader Samuel Bateman's Victims Defy His Strict Rules in Court — 'A Really Beautiful Moment'

A promotional photo from Trust Me: The False Prophet alongside a photo of Samuel Bateman
Source: Netflix; MEGA

Samuel Bateman was found guilty on all charges.

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July 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Polygamous FLDS sect leader Samuel Bateman, who took over for Warren Jeffs, faced trial yet again – and this time he faced his victims directly.

The 50-year-old faced three charges of child abuse following his previous convictions. Unlike his prior charges, these stemmed from more direct allegations from victims, who testified against him in court. During their appearances, the young women chose to symbolically defy his control through their fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Samuel Bateman's Victims Testify Against Him

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A photo of Naomi Bistline, Christine Marie, and Julia Johnson
Source: Dr. Christine Marie

Naomi Bistline, one of Bateman's victims, dropped the FLDS style after leaving the sect.

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Dr. Christine Marie, a cult expert who helped turn over video evidence of Bateman's crimes to authorities, grew close with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sect. She worked on a Netflix series, Trust Me: The False Prophet, which told their story.

Even after the project wrapped, Marie stayed close with the victims, supporting them through Bateman's trial, which she attended.

Marie described the girls as "strong and articulate," and told Radar they "dressed in a way that he would never have approved."

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FLDS Women Required to Wear Prairie Dresses

A photo of Julia Johnson
Source: NETFLIX

Women in the polygamist sect were required to adhere to a strict dress code.

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The FLDS broke away from the mainstream Mormon faith in the 20th century. They're known for living a more isolated, conservative life with very traditional values, including strict guidance in terms of fashion.

Members of the FLDS sect follow prophets, including the controversial Jeffs who was sentenced to life in prison. Under his tenure, the FLDS women were required to wear an old-fashioned style prairie dress. Additionally, they were expected to maintain tight, well-maintained braided hairstyles and not cut their hair.

When Bateman declared himself a prophet and took over for Jeffs, similar rules continued.

Marie believed that, at the trial, the women's choice to vacate those orders held a true emotional impact.

"When he looked at them, he saw that they were no longer in his control, and that was really just a beautiful moment," she added.

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Bateman Found Guilty Again

A mugshot of Samuel Bateman
Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Bateman's sentencing is slated for later this summer.

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Bateman previously pled guilty conspiracy to commit transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit kidnapping and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

However, in June 2026, a jury was convened to consider charges stemming from his 2022 arrest.

At the time, Bateman entrapped three young girls in a trailer and was stopped in Flagstaff after an individual witnessed fingers peeking out from the trailer. The girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, were found by police inside an enclosure with a makeshift toilet, a sofa and camping chairs.

The trial differed from his original charges as they became personal in nature.

Marie said, "That made me very happy ... that when he was found guilty of specific child abuse charges, against specific girls, and those girls testified along with others."

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Naomi Bistline Went Public With Her Story

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Victims like Naomi "Nomz" Bistline, who has since gone public about her experience in FLDS, chose to take the stand against him.

After Bateman was found guilty, she wrote on Instagram, "I am so relieved to finally have this week behind me. It has been heavy, emotional, and exhausting, and I’m grateful this chapter is coming to a close. Thank you to everyone who was here for us, checked in on us, and showed us so much kindness and support this week. It meant more than you’ll ever know. Here’s to healing, peace, and moving forward."

Marie runs the non-profit organization Voices for Dignity with a mission "to dignify those affected by human trafficking, public humiliation, and stigmatization by helping them to heal, reclaim their voice, and flourish."

They offer support and raise funds for the victims of Bateman.

Marie also told Radar they were recently sent over $10,000 worth of makeup for the girls – which Bateman never would have approved of.

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