EXCLUSIVE: FLDS Cult Leader Samuel Bateman's Victims Defy His Strict Rules in Court — 'A Really Beautiful Moment'

The 50-year-old faced three charges of child abuse following his previous convictions. Unlike his prior charges, these stemmed from more direct allegations from victims, who testified against him in court. During their appearances, the young women chose to symbolically defy his control through their fashion choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Naomi Bistline, one of Bateman's victims, dropped the FLDS style after leaving the sect.

Marie described the girls as "strong and articulate," and told Radar they "dressed in a way that he would never have approved."

Even after the project wrapped, Marie stayed close with the victims, supporting them through Bateman's trial, which she attended.

Dr. Christine Marie , a cult expert who helped turn over video evidence of Bateman's crimes to authorities, grew close with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sect. She worked on a Netflix series, Trust Me: The False Prophet, which told their story.

Women in the polygamist sect were required to adhere to a strict dress code.

The FLDS broke away from the mainstream Mormon faith in the 20th century. They're known for living a more isolated, conservative life with very traditional values, including strict guidance in terms of fashion.

Members of the FLDS sect follow prophets, including the controversial Jeffs who was sentenced to life in prison. Under his tenure, the FLDS women were required to wear an old-fashioned style prairie dress. Additionally, they were expected to maintain tight, well-maintained braided hairstyles and not cut their hair.

When Bateman declared himself a prophet and took over for Jeffs, similar rules continued.

Marie believed that, at the trial, the women's choice to vacate those orders held a true emotional impact.

"When he looked at them, he saw that they were no longer in his control, and that was really just a beautiful moment," she added.