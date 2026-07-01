EXCLUSIVE: FLDS Cult Leader Samuel Bateman Asks 'Mind-Boggling' Questions With 'Mixed Messages' While Representing Himself at Abuse Trial as Jury Finds Him Guilty

What surprised Marie the most was his questions led into topics he previously hoped to keep shielded from the jury. She explained, "It was strange, because those were the kinds of things that, in the hearing, the pretrial hearing, that they all agreed they would not bring up during the trial, and he brought them up himself."

Marie added, "He had so many confusing and mixed messages that it became clear that he's a con man. He can't even keep his own story straight. Even in his opening statements, he admitted that he did the crimes."

In court, Bateman reportedly appeared soft-spoken and was asked to speak up three times by the court reporter, according to the Arizona Daily Sun.

"I have a clean slate, a very clean slate, so please keep that in mind," he told the jury, despite previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Bateman was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

He added, “I am not a child abuser.”

Marie pointed out the dissonance between his innocuous opening statement and the subsequent, more telling questions. She added, "So now the jury knew he was in prison. Now the jury figured out why does he consider himself a prophet?"