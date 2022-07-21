Ex-Cop Thomas Lane Sentenced To Federal Prison For His Role In George Floyd's Fatal Arrest

Thomas Lane, the ex-cop involved in the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison this week for his role in the devastating killing, Radar has confirmed.

Lane was sentenced on Thursday in a St. Paul, Minnesota federal courtroom, and his sentence came five months after he was found guilty of federal civil rights charges for failing to provide Floyd medical treatment as he suffered cardiac arrest under the knee of ex-cop Derek Chauvin.