Ex CNN CEO Jeff Zucker Meets with Amazon's Jeff Bezos as Part of a Possible Media Comeback

In Zucker's latest business venture, the investment vehicle Redbird IMI, he has reportedly told confidants he is interested in building a company that owns several digital publications targeted at specific audiences - not too dissimilar to how Rupert Murdock owns several outlets targeting conservative readers and viewers.

According to the New York Times, he has held talks with owners of digital-media start-ups, but those conversations are still in their early stages, and nothing is set in stone quite yet.