Who's That Girl? 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup On Premiere Day
It was hard to recognize Erika Jayne when she stepped out of her house in sweats without makeup ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere. The usually done-up performer was uncomfortably casual when she got a special delivery at her door on Wednesday.
Stepping outside of her Los Angeles home, the 50-year-old XXPEN$IVE singer looked the exact opposite when she was photographed in black sweats, an oversized gray sweatshirt, and black fuzzy slippers ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere.
Erika wore her blonde hair down and curled when she greeted the female delivery driver without any makeup on at all.
The performer-turned-reality star then villain — who has been dragged into her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement scandal — hardly looked like the showstopping vixen Bravoholics are used to seeing on the silver screen.
Erika appeared in good spirits, collecting a beautiful flower arrangement just hours before the RHOBH debut. The television star had already been facing backlash over the franchise's season teaser that was released just weeks ago.
As Radar reported, the embattled housewife's co-stars worried about her drinking and alleged pill use this season — which became the topic of conversation amongst the women in Aspen, Colorado.
Accusations got so bad that RHOBH producers were forced to shut off the cameras because Erika wasn't there to defend herself. Things hit the fan when the teaser showed Erika openly admitting that she didn't care about Thomas' alleged victims, which included orphans and widows.
"You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that's cool," Erika shouted at Crystal Kung Minkoff. "I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me!"
Thomas — who spent decades as a successful lawyer — was accused of using his clients' settlement money to fund his lavish lifestyle with Erika. The RHOBH star has always denied any wrongdoing.
Her timeline was questioned when she filed for divorce from Thomas out of the blue in November 2020. Weeks later, the explosive embezzlement accusations came out.
Erika spent Season 11 defending herself after her co-stars continued to push with questions about the scandal. It looks like Season 12 won't be any different.