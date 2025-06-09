Erdem Hospital: More Than a Surgery, It’s a New Beginning

For many, the decision to undergo bariatric surgery is not simply about shedding excess weight; it's a deeply personal reckoning with years of emotional, physical, and often invisible struggle. At Erdem Hospital in Istanbul, this reality is acknowledged and treated with respect. Erdem Hospital has crafted its entire approach to bariatric care around the individual, their story, and the transformative journey they are about to begin. And with 37 years of continuous healthcare experience behind them, this is more than just talk, it’s a commitment woven into every patient interaction.

The Erdem Hospital Philosophy

Founded in 1988, Erdem Hospital has evolved into one of Istanbul’s most trusted healthcare institutions. Operating across three different branches and nearly 50 specialized departments, it brings together over 1,000 medical professionals, many of whom have spent decades practicing their craft within these very walls. But what truly sets Erdem Hospital apart isn’t its size or its equipment. It’s the way they treat people, not as “cases” or “surgeries,” but as guests, companions, and, most importantly, individuals navigating one of the most courageous decisions of their lives. This sense of partnership begins from the moment an international patient first reaches out. Whether contacting the hospital from abroad or locally, patients are met with a multilingual team trained to provide seamless communication and care. From scheduling flights and medical screenings to post-op diet counseling and premium accommodation arrangements, Erdem’s patient coordinators serve as guides, offering both logistics and reassurance every step of the way.

The Weight of Experience

In a medical landscape filled with buzzwords and fleeting trends, experience remains vital, and Erdem Hospital has over three decades of it. That means more than ten thousand successful bariatric surgeries performed, countless complications avoided, and a vast collective knowledge passed from senior surgeons to younger talent. This legacy of reliability provides an added layer of assurance for international patients who may understandably approach medical travel with caution. And bariatric procedures aren’t “quick fixes” here. Each patient undergoes a comprehensive health evaluation, and their treatment plan is designed to reflect not just their BMI or lab results, but their lifestyle, goals, and readiness for change. At Erdem Hospital, the procedure is merely one chapter in a longer story of healing.

Procedure Options Tailored to Your Journey

Erdem Hospital offers the full spectrum of modern bariatric solutions, customized based on a thorough assessment: Gastric Sleeve Surgery (Sleeve Gastrectomy) A popular option is gastric sleeve surgery for patients with significant weight to lose. The stomach’s size is reduced, helping to decrease appetite and improve satiety. Gastric Bypass Surgery A more complex solution suitable for patients with obesity-related health concerns. This procedure not only limits food intake but also alters digestion to promote hormonal and metabolic changes. Each of these options comes with a fully outlined nutritional, psychological, and physical recovery program, designed to prepare patients not only for the operating room, but for life after weight loss. Erdem Hospital continues to support its patients with aftercare processes after the operation. The caregiver concept, which constitutes the main policy of the hospital, continues with the patients' involvement in the rest of their lives.

Comfort as a Part of Healing

While Erdem Hospital does not market itself with luxury clichés, it does take comfort seriously. Patients stay in carefully selected premium accommodation, designed to meet international standards for cleanliness, nutrition, and rest. Airport transfers, bilingual assistants, and 24/7 on-call medical support are all part of the package, not as a privilege, but as a standard of care. A Hospital That Listens It’s not just about what happens in the operating room. At Erdem, post-op care is just as important as the surgery itself. Follow-up includes personalized nutrition coaching, psychological support if needed, and regular check-ins via telehealth. Patients are not discharged and forgotten, they’re supported as long as they need to be. One international patient, who asked to remain anonymous, shared this: "I can't think of better care from the beginning to my discharge home. I was doubting myself traveling from the UK to Turkey and as is understandable it was a scary move. My only regret is not having my gastric sleeve surgery performed before. I am so thankful to Onur (my translator) and my surgeon. Now I'm happy and have already lost 30 kg in four months." Ciara Ruiz - UK

An International Healthcare Experience Built on Trust