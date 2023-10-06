Your tip
9 Women Who Were Linked to Eminem – From Kaya Jones to Nicki Minaj

women who were linked to eminem
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

2000: Kendra Jade

kendra jade
Source: MEGA

Kendra Jade and Lukas Rossi wed on May 14, 2007.

One of Eminem's earliest known relationships was with adult content creator Kendra Jade. After their dating rumors died down, she wed Rockstar Supernova frontman Lukas Rossi.

2001: Kaya Jones

kaya jones
Source: MEGA

She was also linked to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Eminem sparked rumors that he briefly dated the former The Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones. Though they never confirmed their relationship, she told Bold TV that she often visited the rapper and Dr. Dre's tour buses in the past.

2001: Mariah Carey

mariah carey
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey was previously married to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon.

The Real Slim Shady rapper confirmed his relationship with Mariah Carey in his interviews, but the We Belong Together singer denied having a romantic connection with him.

Still, Eminem used his music to hint at their romance, mentioning her in Superman and When the Music Stops.

He eventually told Rolling Stone, "There's truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person."

2002: Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: MEGA

The pop singer is currently single after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce.

After his dating rumors with Carey, Eminem seemingly moved on with Britney Spears as he hinted at their fling. However, the buzz soon vanished from the headlines.

2002: Brittany Murphy

brittany murphy
Source: MEGA

The 'Clueless' died on December 20, 2009, due to pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication.

Before Brittany Murphy died, she reportedly admitted that she and Eminem "were a thing" after working in 8 Mile. She then clarified that what they had was "short-lived only."

2003: Karrine Steffans

karrine steffans
Source: MEGA

The American author was also sidelined as an actress in more than 20 music videos.

Eminem also ignited romance rumors with American author Karrine Steffans. They never confirmed their relationship, but she was linked to other celebrities and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

2004: Tara Reid

tara reid
Source: MEGA

The 'American Pie' actress still has not gotten married and had a baby.

Fans assumed Eminem and Tara Reid dated in 2004. However, the Superman rapper never commented on the buzz not until he released Kamikaze in 2018 and offered harsh lyrics about the American Reunion star.

1999, 2006: Kimberley Anne Scott

kimberley anne scott
Source: MEGA

Eminem married Kim Mathers twice.

Among the women who were linked to Eminem, he had the longest relationship with his estranged wife, Kim Mathers (Kimberley Anne Scott). They were in an on-again, off-again relationship starting in 1989 before tying the knight in 1999.

They also welcomed their daughter, Hailie, in 1995. However, they called it quits and filed for divorce in 2001.

After canceling the filing, Kim filed for divorce again, citing "a breakdown of their marriage."

They married again in 2006 and divorced for good a few months later.

"In our relationship, there's a pattern," Kim said. "Like, we'll have two good years and then it will go bad for some reason. It's like a two-year max with us and we hadn't reached the two years yet. I just didn't want to rush into anything before the two years."

2018: Nicki Minaj

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Her husband, Kenneth Petty, is currently under house arrest.

On May 23, 2018, Nicki Minaj shocked her followers when she confirmed to a fan on Instagram that she was dating Eminem. However, she later clarified to TMZ that she was only joking about her relationship.

Still, Eminem responded to rumors during his performance at Boston Calling and asked the crowd, "Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj? Well, god d-----, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it."

