9 Women Who Were Linked to Eminem – From Kaya Jones to Nicki Minaj

The Real Slim Shady rapper confirmed his relationship with Mariah Carey in his interviews, but the We Belong Together singer denied having a romantic connection with him.

Still, Eminem used his music to hint at their romance, mentioning her in Superman and When the Music Stops.

He eventually told Rolling Stone, "There's truth to that. But on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person."