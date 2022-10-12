Elon Musk DENIES Accusations He Spoke To Vladimir Putin About War In Ukraine Before Tweeting Controversial Peace Plan
Elon Musk denied the recent accusations he spoke with Vladimir Putin shortly before tweeting out a peace plan to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old Tesla CEO was initially accused of speaking directly to the Russian president by American political scientist Ian Bremmer, who serves as president of the political consulting firm Eurasia Group.
According to Bremmer, Musk revealed he talked to Putin in September about the war in Ukraine and possible ways to end the ongoing conflict.
“Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine,” Bremmer alleged. “He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were.”
But in a tweet posted on Tuesday, Musk denied Bremmer’s claims, insisting he hasn’t spoken to Putin in over a year.
“I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago,” Musk wrote. “The subject matter was space.”
“Nobody should trust Bremmer,” Musk wrote in a second tweet.
Despite Musk’s denial, Bremmer stood by his claim that the SpaceX founder spoke to the Russian president shortly before pushing Ukraine to meet Putin’s demands to end the war.
“I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 [years]. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week’s update was no different,” Bremmer responded. “I’ve long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I’ve said publicly. He’s not a geopolitics expert.”
The bitter back and forth between the Tesla tycoon and Bremmer came as a result of Musk’s “Ukraine-Russia peace plan” that he tweeted on October 3.
The plan, which Musk posted in the former of a Twitter poll, echoed the same demands Kremlin officials have been pushing for months.
“Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral,” Musk wrote, although roughly 60% of the 2.8 million people who voted ultimately said no to the plan.
“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then,” Musk added. “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”
Musk’s tweet was almost immediately scrutinized, particularly by Ukrainian officials.
“F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you,” Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, replied. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also replied and suggested Musk was expressing support for Russia his “peace plan.”
John Kirby, a United States National Security Council official, also spoke out and reassured reporters that Musk’s comments do not represent the position of President Joe Biden’s administration or the United States government.
“I’ll let Mr. Musk speak for his conversations. Obviously, he’s not representing the United States government in this conversation,” Kirby said. “So I think I’ll let him characterize this. And we’ll avoid commenting on the particulars.”