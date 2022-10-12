Elon Musk DENIES Accusations He Spoke To Vladimir Putin About War In Ukraine Before Tweeting Controversial Peace Plan

According to Bremmer, Musk revealed he talked to Putin in September about the war in Ukraine and possible ways to end the ongoing conflict.

“Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine,” Bremmer alleged. “He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were.”

But in a tweet posted on Tuesday, Musk denied Bremmer’s claims, insisting he hasn’t spoken to Putin in over a year.