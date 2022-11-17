Paging Doctor Grey! Ellen Pompeo's Husband Spotted At Dinner With Leggy Mystery Blonde, No Wedding Ring In Sight
Ellen Pompeo's husband might have some explaining to do. The Grey's Anatomy star's longtime love Chris Ivery was spotted out at dinner with a leggy mystery blonde, and it appears he wasn't wearing his wedding ring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ivery was caught exiting celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, on Tuesday night with the stunning female by his side. Pompeo's husband appeared to be having a great time until he saw the cameras snapping their encounter.
The music producer is notoriously private in both his professional and personal life, so the paparazzi-plagued restaurant was the wrong choice if he wanted the outing to fly under the radar.
Wearing a Dodgers cap, black sweats, a white hoodie, and a jacket, Ivery kept it casual for the dinner; however, he was missing an important accessory — his wedding ring.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Pompeo's other half left his ring finger noticeably bare.
Meanwhile, his companion stepped it up, wearing a black mini-dress to highlight her long limbs. Keeping warm in an oversized beige blazer, the mystery woman clung to her cell phone and Dior saddle bag as she waited with Pompeo's husband at the valet stand.
While Ivery was out at dinner with the unidentified bombshell, his actress wife was miles away on the opposite coast.
The TV doctor was spotted with her entourage in New York City earlier this week and looked effortlessly chic in a 70s-inspired outfit. Pompeo wore a smile, signifying her husband's dinner date had no impact on their marriage.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pompeo's rep for comment.
The duo wed in 2007 after four years of dating. They share three children — Stella Luna, 13, Sienna May, 8, and Eli Christopher, 5. Ivery's sighting with the mysterious blonde comes weeks after Pompeo said she's eager to work with her former onscreen lover Patrick Dempsey again.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that "they're both bitter about being phased out of the show" and are looking forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project.
Pompeo played Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes." Dempsey starred as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd but was killed off in 2015.