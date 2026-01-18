Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Leaves Fans Speechless with Sultry Topless Bathtub Photo from Luxurious Maldives Escape: Photo
Jan. 18 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, left fans in awe after sharing a daring bathtub selfie from a luxurious Maldivian escape, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Austin Powers star and mother-of-one appeared radiant, surrounded by frothy bubbles and delicate rose petals while she rinsed her hair in the topless shot.
Dreamy Vacation
She's currently vacationing with her son, Damian, and boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, soaking up the sun on an exclusive private island.
Hurley shared glimpses of the lavish holiday on Instagram, including a playful beach photo in a leopard-print bikini, clutching a coconut, and another shot showcasing her in a white jumpsuit and oversized sunglasses outside her opulent villa.
"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll ❤️ We landed by seaplane straight to our villa's own jetty - thank you @transmaldivian - and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff ❤️ What a perfect way to kick off 2026," her caption read.
'Beautiful'
Fans ran to the comments to praise the actress.
"Gorgeous!!! Enjoy!!!!" someone wrote.
"Fabulous," said another fan.
"So beautiful," shared a third.
"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" a fourth comment read.
New Years Eve Bash
This came after the star kicked off 2026 in equally bold fashion at a James Bond‑themed New Year's Eve celebration.
For the glamorous bash, the 60‑year‑old channeled classic spy film energy in a striking white bikini paired with a dramatic fur coat, posing alongside Cyrus among friends and themed decor.
Fans flocked to social media to praise her look, with many noting how effortlessly she embodied the spirit of an iconic Bond heroine while celebrating the holiday.
"You should have been a Bond Girl!!" one fan commented, while another admirer added, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH HOW GREAT YOU LOOK?"
"I've failed at life if I don't look this good at 60 🤯🤯🤯," a third wrote.
Romance with Billy Ray Cyrus
Hurley and Cyrus first crossed paths on the set of the 2022 holiday film Christmas in Paradise, though it wasn't until a few years later that romance blossomed between them. The couple went public in 2025, confirming their relationship with a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram post over Easter.
Their love story quickly became a red carpet favorite, with the pair making a stylish debut in Rome just a month after going Instagram official.
Speaking to the press in May 2025, Hurley said: "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."