Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Leaves Fans Speechless with Sultry Topless Bathtub Photo from Luxurious Maldives Escape: Photo

She's currently vacationing with her son, Damian, and boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, soaking up the sun on an exclusive private island.

Hurley shared glimpses of the lavish holiday on Instagram, including a playful beach photo in a leopard-print bikini, clutching a coconut, and another shot showcasing her in a white jumpsuit and oversized sunglasses outside her opulent villa.

"Oh my… I adore the #Maldives and was thrilled to be one of the first guests on the brand new, private island @_.herebaaatoll ❤️ We landed by seaplane straight to our villa's own jetty - thank you @transmaldivian - and were spoilt rotten by the brilliant staff ❤️ What a perfect way to kick off 2026," her caption read.