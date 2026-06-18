Rom-Com Star Elisha Cuthbert Reveals Truth Behind Hollywood Hiatus Ahead of Acting Comeback

Appearing on Today, she explained why it's a decision she does not regret.

She said: "I just felt like I needed to be at home with the kids, and I enjoyed every minute.

"They're in school now full time. I feel like I have the space and the energy and the heart to kind of leave them and do it."

After breaking out on 24 and becoming a pop-culture sensation in The Girl Next Door, Cuthbert found herself on countless "most beautiful" and "sexiest women" lists.

To the public, she was the quintessential bombshell. The reality, she says, felt very different.

The star told Yahoo: "What some people think of me is just so the opposite.

"I was so nervous, so shy, and didn't feel sexy at all for so long. It's interesting how that one project can make people think that's who you are."