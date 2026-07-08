EXCLUSIVE: 'Elf' Star's Homeless Nightmare — Frazzled Faison Love Is Broke, Homeless, Living in His Junker and Can't Afford Child Support Payments
July 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Embattled Elf star Faizon Love is flat broke, homeless, driving an old junker and said he can't afford to pay child support, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old actor claims he didn't earn a penny last year and his highest gross income in the past five years was $13,000, according to court records.
Jailed Over Child Support Battle
Faizon, best known for playing a disgruntled store manager in the holiday classic, faces two contempt of court charges related to him owing $250,000 in back child support.
At a hearing in Florida on June 19, when Faizon's attorney, Glen R. Lansky, asked if he could cough up $2,500 a month in child support, he replied: "Right now? No."
His ex, Tiffany Lee, appeared on video during the hearing and claimed Faizon told her she "wasn't going to get a dime" and said he'd stop working and cancel shows to avoid paying child support.
Faizon's attorney argued keeping him in jail "is preventing him from working and ruining his name in Hollywood."
Attorney Insists Actor Is Working
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Lansky clarified Faizon was homeless only briefly and now lives with friends. He says his client "currently is working sporadically [and] is trying to get his career restarted."
Lansky blasted Lee's testimony as "far from the truth" and said Faizon sees and takes care of his child.
The judge ordered Faizon, who appeared in court handcuffed and sitting in a wheelchair, released from custody and gave him until July 1 to submit a financial statement proving he can't afford the child support payments.
Felony Assault Charge Still Looms
Known for scene-stealing roles, Faizon appeared in the 1995 cult classic Friday as well as The Replacements and Couples Retreat.
Besides his child support woes, Faizon also faces a pending felony assault charge in San Diego over a 2024 incident with a hotel clerk. He allegedly hit the female clerk in the face with a credit card machine. Faizon has pleaded not guilty.
"Mr. Love was extremely upset. It was zero to 100 real quick," the clerk alleged in July 2025 testimony.
A San Diego County judge deemed there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.