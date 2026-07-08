EXCLUSIVE: 'Elf' Star's Homeless Nightmare — Frazzled Faison Love Is Broke, Homeless, Living in His Junker and Can't Afford Child Support Payments

Faizon, best known for playing a disgruntled store manager in the holiday classic, faces two contempt of court charges related to him owing $250,000 in back child support.

At a hearing in Florida on June 19, when Faizon's attorney, Glen R. Lansky, asked if he could cough up $2,500 a month in child support, he replied: "Right now? No."

His ex, Tiffany Lee, appeared on video during the hearing and claimed Faizon told her she "wasn't going to get a dime" and said he'd stop working and cancel shows to avoid paying child support.

Faizon's attorney argued keeping him in jail "is preventing him from working and ruining his name in Hollywood."