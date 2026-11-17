Elderly Couple Tragically Killed After Being Struck by Car While Walking to Grandson's Wedding Reception in Texas
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET
An elderly Texas couple was tragically killed by a car while walking to their grandson's wedding reception, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 74-year-olds John and Carla Offutt were crossing a street in Lindale when a car traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 515 struck them on Saturday night around 6:15 p.m.
The Church Speaks Out
The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Ruth Rohrbach, 46, was taken to CHRISTUS Winnsboro for medical care. No charges have been filed.
John had just finished officiating the wedding ceremony and was headed to the Coke Schoolhouse in Como with his wife when the fatal accident occurred. As their founder, he served as a senior teaching pastor at LifeSource Community Church, which shared the tragic news on social media on Sunday November 15.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our beloved founding pastor, John Offutt, and his wife, Carla, on Saturday, November 14," the statement said. "Pastor John's faithfulness, leadership, and passion for sharing Jesus have left a lasting impact on countless lives. We will deeply miss his powerful voice and infectious laugh, Carla's warm smile, and the love they shared with so many."
The Couple's Son-in-Law Reflects
The lead pastor of LifeSource, Caleb Hawley, who happens to be John and Carla's son-in-law, also shared a tribute on Facebook to the late couple.
Calling the incident a moment you can't prepare for, Hawley reminisced on his close relationship with John.
"John was so much more than my father-in-law," he said. "He was my mentor, my friend, and someone I had the privilege of walking alongside in life and ministry. For the past 16 years, we have dreamed together, planned together, wrestled through hard decisions, and led together. I thought we had so many more years ahead of us. So many more conversations, so much more wisdom to receive, and so much more ministry to do together."
'We Don't Blame Her'
During an interview with KLTV, Hawley said his family is moving on with forgiveness despite the grief they are facing – particularly toward the driver of the vehicle.
"We don’t blame her. It’s not her fault. Accidents happen. And we’re asking that the community and that the body of believers and anyone that’s a part of this story would understand that they’re a person, too, and they’re hurting," he said. "And we want them to know that they are forgiven. The family does not blame them. The church does not blame them."
He carried out Sunday's church service emphasizing the same message to attendees, sharing sympathetic messages towards the woman driving the car and asking others to have the same belief.
LifeSource Community Mourns the Losses
Hawley invited the church community to come together for service on November 15 to lean on each other and collectively mourn the couple's deaths.
"John’s voice will be deeply missed, but the message he devoted his life to sharing has not changed," he said.
Hawley told KLTV that the couple would want them to keep running the church and pass on the same message of staying anchored with Jesus.
The church is currently working on establishing a memorial fund for the deceased.
The Offutts were married for over 50 years and served in ministry for about the same.