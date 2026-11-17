The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Ruth Rohrbach, 46, was taken to CHRISTUS Winnsboro for medical care. No charges have been filed.

John had just finished officiating the wedding ceremony and was headed to the Coke Schoolhouse in Como with his wife when the fatal accident occurred. As their founder, he served as a senior teaching pastor at LifeSource Community Church, which shared the tragic news on social media on Sunday November 15.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our beloved founding pastor, John Offutt, and his wife, Carla, on Saturday, November 14," the statement said. "Pastor John's faithfulness, leadership, and passion for sharing Jesus have left a lasting impact on countless lives. We will deeply miss his powerful voice and infectious laugh, Carla's warm smile, and the love they shared with so many."