Edge Computing in Orbit: Why the Next Generation of AI is Moving into Space

India Takes Computing Into Orbit

India offers another example of the emerging commercial model. Startup TakeMe2Space is preparing to launch MOI-1A, an orbital-computing satellite equipped with Nvidia processors that will analyze data in space rather than sending raw information back to Earth.

The company says it already has 23 customers across agriculture, mining, supply chains, and insurance. Its model is particularly revealing from a financial perspective because customers can upload AI models for targeted analysis, potentially reducing the amount of data that needs to be transmitted and processed on the ground.

If successful, this could turn computing capacity itself into a commercial space service, rather than making customers buy and operate their own satellites.

Europe Has Already Demonstrated the Technology

Europe provides an earlier demonstration of how onboard AI can improve the economics of Earth observation.

The European Space Agency's Φ-sat-1, launched in 2020, was designed to use AI onboard to filter satellite imagery before transmission. One application involved identifying images affected by cloud cover, allowing unsuitable data to be discarded before it consumed valuable communications capacity. ESA describes this as a way to improve the efficiency of sending Earth observation data back to Earth.

ESA is now developing the next stage through EOCognitiveLab, which will explore multiple satellites working together through onboard processing and inter-satellite communications.

The Value Is Down on Earth

The biggest economic effects of orbital AI may ultimately occur outside the space industry.

In agriculture, faster satellite analysis can help businesses make decisions about irrigation and crop conditions. In maritime trade, near-real-time information could help logistics companies and ports monitor shipping activity. For infrastructure and insurance, faster detection of changes can potentially reduce the time and cost involved in assessing risk.

This creates a different economic model for space. Instead of value being concentrated in building and launching spacecraft, more value can be generated by the information those spacecraft produce and the decisions that information enables.

Countries investing in the sector can capture value at multiple stages, from manufacturing spacecraft and developing AI systems to operating constellations and selling data services.

Orbitworks' Altair, India's emerging orbital-computing market, and Europe's continuing investment in onboard AI all point toward the same shift.

The significance of intelligent satellites is not simply that computers are moving into orbit. It is that economic value is moving with them.